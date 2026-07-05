Holiday Traffic Alert - US Route 5 in Fairlee
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
US Route 5 S in Fairlee between Bridge St and house number
123 will be closed for an Independence Day parade from approximately 10:50AM
until approximately 11:35AM.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek
alternate routes. Please drive carefully. Happy Independence Day!
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