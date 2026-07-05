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Holiday Traffic Alert - US Route 5 in Fairlee

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

US Route 5 S in Fairlee between Bridge St and house number 123 will be closed for an Independence Day parade from approximately 10:50AM until approximately 11:35AM.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully. Happy Independence Day!

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Holiday Traffic Alert - US Route 5 in Fairlee

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