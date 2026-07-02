Auction Alert: Extremely High-End Semiconductor Tools & Optical Instruments Up for Bid via SVD
The Bay Area Tech Co. #32 Online Auction opens July 28 @ 10AM PST. Featuring a 2019 Nakamura-Tome MX-100 CNC, Optical Instruments, Laser & Optics EquipmentKIRKLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Valley Disposition (SVD) will be conducting an online auction for the surplus assets of a leading Bay Area technology company specializing in software development, cloud computing, and scalable enterprise solutions. The Bay Area Tech Co. #32 Online Auction opens July 28–30, 2026.
The auction features an Applied Materials Centra DTM Metal Etch System, a 2019 Nakamura-Tome MX-100 CNC Multitasking Machine, High-End Late-Model Optical Instruments, Test and Measurement Equipment, Laser & Optics Equipment, and Precision Measurement Instruments, and much more.
Featured Assets include:
NEW Applied Materials Centura DTM Metal Etch System
2019 Nakamura-Tome MX-100 CNC Multi-Tasking Turn-Mill Center
Veeco Lancer Ion Beam Etching Semiconductor Process System
(12) NEW D&O and OPTORUN Sputtering Target Assemblies (Zirconium, Zinc, Aluminum, Tin, Chromium, AZO, Tantalum)
TRIOPTICS ImageMaster AFOCAL LAB Optical Measurement & Testing System
PHASICS Kaleo MTF Optical Metrology & Imaging Measurement System
KRÜSS DSA100S Automated Drop Shape Analyzer
MPI TS150 Semiconductor Wafer Probe Station
Shimadzu AGS-X Universal Testing Machine
Newport SmartTable HD Optical Tables & Precision Positioning Stages
NEW Ebara and Edwards Dry Vacuum Pumps
Office Furniture, Lab Equipment & Support Systems
Interested bidders can register and view the full catalog at:
https://svdisposition.hibid.com/catalog/747525/bay-area-tech-co---32
Manuel Padilla
Silicon Valley Disposition
+1 650-787-3384
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.