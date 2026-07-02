Auction Alert: Extremely High-End Semiconductor Tools & Optical Instruments Up for Bid via SVD

Bay Area Tech Co. #32 Online Auction Opens July 28 @ 10AM PST

The Bay Area Tech Co. #32 Online Auction opens July 28 @ 10AM PST. Featuring a 2019 Nakamura-Tome MX-100 CNC, Optical Instruments, Laser & Optics Equipment

KIRKLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silicon Valley Disposition (SVD) will be conducting an online auction for the surplus assets of a leading Bay Area technology company specializing in software development, cloud computing, and scalable enterprise solutions. The Bay Area Tech Co. #32 Online Auction opens July 28–30, 2026.The auction features an Applied Materials Centra DTM Metal Etch System, a 2019 Nakamura-Tome MX-100 CNC Multitasking Machine, High-End Late-Model Optical Instruments, Test and Measurement Equipment, Laser & Optics Equipment, and Precision Measurement Instruments, and much more.Featured Assets include:NEW Applied Materials Centura DTM Metal Etch System2019 Nakamura-Tome MX-100 CNC Multi-Tasking Turn-Mill CenterVeeco Lancer Ion Beam Etching Semiconductor Process System(12) NEW D&O and OPTORUN Sputtering Target Assemblies (Zirconium, Zinc, Aluminum, Tin, Chromium, AZO, Tantalum)TRIOPTICS ImageMaster AFOCAL LAB Optical Measurement & Testing SystemPHASICS Kaleo MTF Optical Metrology & Imaging Measurement SystemKRÜSS DSA100S Automated Drop Shape AnalyzerMPI TS150 Semiconductor Wafer Probe StationShimadzu AGS-X Universal Testing MachineNewport SmartTable HD Optical Tables & Precision Positioning StagesNEW Ebara and Edwards Dry Vacuum PumpsOffice Furniture, Lab Equipment & Support SystemsInterested bidders can register and view the full catalog at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.