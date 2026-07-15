A Rare AI Infrastructure Corridor Connecting Utah's Next Generation of Data Centers Heads to Auction

Silicon Valley Disposition (SVD) will be conducting the Negotiated Sale followed by Online Auction

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silicon Valley Disposition (SVD) announced today the auction of a rare, high-barrier fiber infrastructure corridor spanning 106 miles across Utah's fastest-growing AI and hyperscale development region.Key Dates and Info:• Bids Accepted Now Through: August 14, 2026• Auction Dates: August 25–27, 2026• Location: 106 Mile Ring, UT• Sale Structure: Negotiated sale followed by Global Online Auction• Register to Bid: svdisposition.hibid.com/catalog/708392/fiber-infrastructure-opportunity• Full Sale Details: svdisposition.com/auction-detail/772Two majority owners, holding 75% of the asset, have made the decision to sell this year — creating a narrow window to acquire this corridor before broader market competition arrives.Qualified buyers can access detailed maps, engineering diagrams, and full asset documentation through SVD's SAM (Surplus Asset Management) data room.A Strategic Asset Built for Operators Who Can't Afford to Wait:As AI compute buildout accelerates and power-and-fiber-ready land becomes the binding constraint on time-to-market, this offering delivers what most hyperscale, carrier, and colocation operators spend years pursuing: conduit already in the ground, right-of-way already secured, and river and seismic-zone crossings already cleared.A Corridor Built for What's Coming Next:The offering centers on the “Core Backbone” — two privately owned conduits spanning 12.6 miles with 28 handholes and exclusive Provo River crossings, connecting I-15 at Orem to I-80 at Park City along the Eastside of the Wasatch Mountains. Around it sits a broader network of strategic capacity:• 424 fiber miles of scalable access via a 4-fiber, 106-mile loop along UDOT routes — sufficient headroom to support multiple hyperscale tenants or a carrier-neutral buildout• 22 miles of buried conduit through Provo Canyon, opening a geographically diverse, seismically advantageous route for disaster-resilient network design• Direct regional connectivity into Heber City, bridging into Salt Lake Valley's growing data center corridor — including proximity to emerging Utah mega-campus development• Turnkey deployment: conduit, fiber rights, and access paths already in place, eliminating years of permitting and trenching for teams racing to bring capacity online“This is more than fiber — it's a head start in a market where every mile matters,” said the SVD team.Why This Matters Now:For hyperscale cloud and AI compute providers, this corridor offers route diversity and redundancy into an underdeveloped but rapidly scaling market. For carriers and carrier-neutral operators, it's an opportunity to extend backbone reach without the multi-year regulatory timeline. For infrastructure investors, it's a rare chance to acquire irreplaceable, high-barrier-to-entry rights-of-way ahead of the capacity wave already building across the Mountain West.Sale Contact:Derek Patterson, Primary Contact(310) 774-7176dpatterson@svdisposition.com

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