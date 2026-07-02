Auction Alert: High-End Late-Model Semiconductor Processing Equipment & Laser Processing Tools up for Bid Via SVD

The Bay Area Tech Co. #31 Online Auction opens July 21 @ 10AM PST

The Bay Area Tech Co. #31 Online Auction opens July 21 @ 10AM PST. Featuring Late-Model Semiconductor Processing Equipment and Laser Processing Equipment

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silicon Valley Disposition (SVD) will be conducting an online auction for the surplus assets of a leading Bay Area technology company specializing in software development, cloud computing, and scalable enterprise solutions. The Bay Area Tech Co. #31 Online Auction opens July 21–23, 2026.The auction features high-end late-model semiconductor processing equipment, laser processing machines, laser cutters, photolithography systems, optical tables & Vibration isolation, precision test & measurement instruments, lab equipment and much more.Featured Assets include:Semiconductor & Photolithography ProcessingCee 200X Spin CoaterIdonus UV-LED Exposure Systems for PhotolithographyLaser Processing EquipmentBolite WP4 Laser Processing EquipmentBolite DUP Laser Processing EquipmentAR/VR & Display Test SystemsOptoFidelity VR Multimeter HMD (Buddy)OptoFidelity Dixie Stack & Glue RobotOptoFidelity Ovens and PumpOptical Tables & Vibration Isolation(2) THORLABS Nexus Optical Table Top 118"THORLABS Optical Table 79"(4) Thorlabs PTS602 Active Vibration Isolation Legs(8) Newport RL-2000 LabLegsTest & Measurement / MetrologyNational Instruments PXIe-1088 ChassisRame-Hart 590 Goniometer / Tensiometer SystemVacuum PumpsEbara EV-M202N-BE Dry PumpEbara EV-M102N-E Dry PumpEbara EV-S50P Dry Pump(3) Edwards P1011581 Diaphragm Pumps (New in Box)(2) Yamada NDP-20BSTU-X2-EP Diaphragm PumpsLaboratory Equipment & ContainmentLabconco 6' Biosafety CabinetAir Science PURAIR Flow 48 Laminar Flow CabinetThermo Scientific MaxQ 4000 Large Incubated Benchtop ShakerPrototyping & FabricationFormlabs F2 3D Printer w/ AccessoriesGlowforge Plus Laser CutterFacility Support & FurnishingsEaton 93PM-L-60 Uninterruptible Power Supply(3) Lista Adjustable Height Workbench 71"(3) Lista Adjustable Height Workbench 48"Interested bidders can register and view the full catalog at:

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