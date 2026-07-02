Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,821 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,596 in the last 365 days.

Auction Alert: High-End Late-Model Semiconductor Processing Equipment & Laser Processing Tools up for Bid Via SVD

Bay Area Tech Co #31 Auction Cover Image

The Bay Area Tech Co. #31 Online Auction opens July 21 @ 10AM PST

Asset #1 Bolite WP4 Laser Processing Equipment

Asset #2: Bolite DUP Laser Processing Equipment

The Bay Area Tech Co. #31 Online Auction opens July 21 @ 10AM PST. Featuring Late-Model Semiconductor Processing Equipment and Laser Processing Equipment

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Valley Disposition (SVD) will be conducting an online auction for the surplus assets of a leading Bay Area technology company specializing in software development, cloud computing, and scalable enterprise solutions. The Bay Area Tech Co. #31 Online Auction opens July 21–23, 2026.

The auction features high-end late-model semiconductor processing equipment, laser processing machines, laser cutters, photolithography systems, optical tables & Vibration isolation, precision test & measurement instruments, lab equipment and much more.

Featured Assets include:
Semiconductor & Photolithography Processing
Cee 200X Spin Coater
Idonus UV-LED Exposure Systems for Photolithography
Laser Processing Equipment
Bolite WP4 Laser Processing Equipment
Bolite DUP Laser Processing Equipment
AR/VR & Display Test Systems
OptoFidelity VR Multimeter HMD (Buddy)
OptoFidelity Dixie Stack & Glue Robot
OptoFidelity Ovens and Pump
Optical Tables & Vibration Isolation
(2) THORLABS Nexus Optical Table Top 118"
THORLABS Optical Table 79"
(4) Thorlabs PTS602 Active Vibration Isolation Legs
(8) Newport RL-2000 LabLegs
Test & Measurement / Metrology
National Instruments PXIe-1088 Chassis
Rame-Hart 590 Goniometer / Tensiometer System
Vacuum Pumps
Ebara EV-M202N-BE Dry Pump
Ebara EV-M102N-E Dry Pump
Ebara EV-S50P Dry Pump
(3) Edwards P1011581 Diaphragm Pumps (New in Box)
(2) Yamada NDP-20BSTU-X2-EP Diaphragm Pumps
Laboratory Equipment & Containment
Labconco 6' Biosafety Cabinet
Air Science PURAIR Flow 48 Laminar Flow Cabinet
Thermo Scientific MaxQ 4000 Large Incubated Benchtop Shaker
Prototyping & Fabrication
Formlabs F2 3D Printer w/ Accessories
Glowforge Plus Laser Cutter
Facility Support & Furnishings
Eaton 93PM-L-60 Uninterruptible Power Supply(3) Lista Adjustable Height Workbench 71"
(3) Lista Adjustable Height Workbench 48"

Interested bidders can register and view the full catalog at:
https://svdisposition.hibid.com/catalog/747528/bay-area-tech-co----31

Manuel Padilla
Silicon Valley Disposition
+1 650-787-3384
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Auction Alert: High-End Late-Model Semiconductor Processing Equipment & Laser Processing Tools up for Bid Via SVD

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.