Auction Alert: High-End Late-Model Semiconductor Processing Equipment & Laser Processing Tools up for Bid Via SVD
The Bay Area Tech Co. #31 Online Auction opens July 21 @ 10AM PST. Featuring Late-Model Semiconductor Processing Equipment and Laser Processing EquipmentSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Valley Disposition (SVD) will be conducting an online auction for the surplus assets of a leading Bay Area technology company specializing in software development, cloud computing, and scalable enterprise solutions. The Bay Area Tech Co. #31 Online Auction opens July 21–23, 2026.
The auction features high-end late-model semiconductor processing equipment, laser processing machines, laser cutters, photolithography systems, optical tables & Vibration isolation, precision test & measurement instruments, lab equipment and much more.
Featured Assets include:
Semiconductor & Photolithography Processing
Cee 200X Spin Coater
Idonus UV-LED Exposure Systems for Photolithography
Laser Processing Equipment
Bolite WP4 Laser Processing Equipment
Bolite DUP Laser Processing Equipment
AR/VR & Display Test Systems
OptoFidelity VR Multimeter HMD (Buddy)
OptoFidelity Dixie Stack & Glue Robot
OptoFidelity Ovens and Pump
Optical Tables & Vibration Isolation
(2) THORLABS Nexus Optical Table Top 118"
THORLABS Optical Table 79"
(4) Thorlabs PTS602 Active Vibration Isolation Legs
(8) Newport RL-2000 LabLegs
Test & Measurement / Metrology
National Instruments PXIe-1088 Chassis
Rame-Hart 590 Goniometer / Tensiometer System
Vacuum Pumps
Ebara EV-M202N-BE Dry Pump
Ebara EV-M102N-E Dry Pump
Ebara EV-S50P Dry Pump
(3) Edwards P1011581 Diaphragm Pumps (New in Box)
(2) Yamada NDP-20BSTU-X2-EP Diaphragm Pumps
Laboratory Equipment & Containment
Labconco 6' Biosafety Cabinet
Air Science PURAIR Flow 48 Laminar Flow Cabinet
Thermo Scientific MaxQ 4000 Large Incubated Benchtop Shaker
Prototyping & Fabrication
Formlabs F2 3D Printer w/ Accessories
Glowforge Plus Laser Cutter
Facility Support & Furnishings
Eaton 93PM-L-60 Uninterruptible Power Supply(3) Lista Adjustable Height Workbench 71"
(3) Lista Adjustable Height Workbench 48"
Interested bidders can register and view the full catalog at:
https://svdisposition.hibid.com/catalog/747528/bay-area-tech-co----31
Manuel Padilla
Silicon Valley Disposition
+1 650-787-3384
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