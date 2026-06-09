Abdera Therapeutics to auction off extremely late-model Agilent HPLC Systems, Mass Spectrometers, R&D Instruments
The Abdera Therapeutics online auction opens on June 16th @ 10am PST. Featuring Late-Model Agilent HPLC Systems, Mass Spectrometers, LC/MSD SystemsVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silicon Valley Disposition (SVD) and Heritage Global Partners (HGP) to conduct online auctions for the assets of Abdera Therapeutics
The Abdera Therapeutics Online Auction opens June 16th @ 10AM PST in Vancouver, BC.
Featured Assets include:
Agilent G7111B 1260 Infinity II
Agilent G7161B
Agilent Mass Hunter workstation
Agilent 6545XT AdvanceBio LC/Q-TOF System with Agilent Jet
Agilent G6125BA Ens LC/MSD
Agilent G7131C 1260 Infinity II Bio Flexible Pump
Agilent G7137A 1290 Infinity II Bio Multisampler
Agilent Infinity I HPLC
Bio-Rad ZOE Fluorescent Cell Imager
Biotage® Selekt
(2) CDW Canada APC by Schneider Electric-UPS SRT 5000VA RM208V to 120V 2U Step-Down SR5KMXLT-5KTF [IT EQM]
(3) Busch Vacuum Technics Ltd HiScroll 6 Scroll pump
Charles River MCX Next Gen
Fisher 96-Well Washer with 3 Dispense + accessories
Fisher Cryoplus 1
Fisher Electronic Balance PX85
Fisher FLASKSCRUBBER UC
Fisher Scientific Biological safety cabinet
Fisher Scientific Biostack3 microplate stacker
Fisher Scientific Company Midi CO2 Incubator
Fisher Scientific TSX FRZ MANUAL 30CF 120V/60HZ
Fisher Scientific ULT FZ TSX60086A 115V
Fisher Scientific Welch™ Economical High Capacity PTFE Diaphragm Vacuum Pumps
Fisher SYNERGY NEO2 + accessories
Gamble Technologies Limited Automatic Gamma Counter (AMG)
Global life Sciences AKTA go
Global life Sciences Akta Pure 25 L1
Global life Sciences AKTA pure 25 L1
Global Life Sciences Solutions Biacore1K+ Q-357951 V2
H.H. Hawkins Ltd VAV Fume Hood
Hamilton Company Hamilton Starlet
Lou Champagne Systems Berthold LB 124 SCINT
Peak Scientific i-Flow N2 Mini 7021
Phenomenex Kinetex 5 μm C8 100 Å - LC Column 150 x 30 mm - AXIA Packed
Primer Biotech Flow-RAM and Laura S/ware
Primer Biotech Flow-RAM system for Radiochemistry HPLC
Promega GloMax® Navigator Microplate Luminometer
Protein Simple Maurice Instrument
ProteinSimple Maurice Instrument
Revvity Health Sciences Operetta CLS
Sartorius Incucyte® SX5 HD/3CLR System Package
Sartorius iQUE3 SCREENER VBR 220V
Sartorius Octet Instrument OCTET-RH16
Stuart Hunt and Associates 1-plate TLC Imaging Scanner System
Stuart Hunt and Associates LB 148 SCINT Alpha-beta-gamma Person
Stuart Hunt Model 3003i Multi Detector Rat + DMC Digital Dosimeter
Unchained Labs Unagi Platform
Unchained Lunatic Platform
VWR International CellXpert® C170
VWR International Centrifuge
VWR International Centrifuge 5427 R
VWR International Incubating Microplate Shaker
VWR International PUMP SCROLL 195L FREEZONE FREEZE DRYERS
VWR OTAVAPOR® R-300 BUNDLE
Manuel Padilla
Silicon Valley Disposition
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