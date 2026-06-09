Abdera Therapeutics to auction off extremely late-model Agilent HPLC Systems, Mass Spectrometers, R&D Instruments

The Abdera Therapeutics online auction opens on June 16th @ 10am PST. Featuring Late-Model Agilent HPLC Systems, Mass Spectrometers, LC/MSD Systems

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silicon Valley Disposition (SVD) and Heritage Global Partners (HGP) to conduct online auctions for the assets of Abdera TherapeuticsThe Abdera Therapeutics Online Auction opens June 16th @ 10AM PST in Vancouver, BC.Featured Assets include:Agilent G7111B 1260 Infinity IIAgilent G7161BAgilent Mass Hunter workstationAgilent 6545XT AdvanceBio LC/Q-TOF System with Agilent JetAgilent G6125BA Ens LC/MSDAgilent G7131C 1260 Infinity II Bio Flexible PumpAgilent G7137A 1290 Infinity II Bio MultisamplerAgilent Infinity I HPLCBio-Rad ZOE Fluorescent Cell ImagerBiotageSelekt(2) CDW Canada APC by Schneider Electric-UPS SRT 5000VA RM208V to 120V 2U Step-Down SR5KMXLT-5KTF [IT EQM](3) Busch Vacuum Technics Ltd HiScroll 6 Scroll pumpCharles River MCX Next GenFisher 96-Well Washer with 3 Dispense + accessoriesFisher Cryoplus 1Fisher Electronic Balance PX85Fisher FLASKSCRUBBER UCFisher Scientific Biological safety cabinetFisher Scientific Biostack3 microplate stackerFisher Scientific Company Midi CO2 IncubatorFisher Scientific TSX FRZ MANUAL 30CF 120V/60HZFisher Scientific ULT FZ TSX60086A 115VFisher Scientific Welch™ Economical High Capacity PTFE Diaphragm Vacuum PumpsFisher SYNERGY NEO2 + accessoriesGamble Technologies Limited Automatic Gamma Counter (AMG)Global life Sciences AKTA goGlobal life Sciences Akta Pure 25 L1Global life Sciences AKTA pure 25 L1Global Life Sciences Solutions Biacore1K+ Q-357951 V2H.H. Hawkins Ltd VAV Fume HoodHamilton Company Hamilton StarletLou Champagne Systems Berthold LB 124 SCINTPeak Scientific i-Flow N2 Mini 7021Phenomenex Kinetex 5 μm C8 100 Å - LC Column 150 x 30 mm - AXIA PackedPrimer Biotech Flow-RAM and Laura S/warePrimer Biotech Flow-RAM system for Radiochemistry HPLCPromega GloMaxNavigator Microplate LuminometerProtein Simple Maurice InstrumentProteinSimple Maurice InstrumentRevvity Health Sciences Operetta CLSSartorius IncucyteSX5 HD/3CLR System PackageSartorius iQUE3 SCREENER VBR 220VSartorius Octet Instrument OCTET-RH16Stuart Hunt and Associates 1-plate TLC Imaging Scanner SystemStuart Hunt and Associates LB 148 SCINT Alpha-beta-gamma PersonStuart Hunt Model 3003i Multi Detector Rat + DMC Digital DosimeterUnchained Labs Unagi PlatformUnchained Lunatic PlatformVWR International CellXpertC170VWR International CentrifugeVWR International Centrifuge 5427 RVWR International Incubating Microplate ShakerVWR International PUMP SCROLL 195L FREEZONE FREEZE DRYERSVWR OTAVAPORR-300 BUNDLE

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