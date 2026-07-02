Bergen County Modifies Star-Spangled Spectacular Schedule Due to Weather Forecast

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

July 1, 2026

MEDIA CONTACT:

Derek Sands

DSands@BergenCountyNJ.gov

Event to begin at 6:00 p.m.

Fireworks and performances by Super Trans Am and The Sugarhill Gang to proceed as scheduled



RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco, the Board of County Commissioners, and the Bergen 250 Initiative announce that due to the forecast of extreme heat and the potential for afternoon thunderstorms on Saturday, July 4, Bergen County has modified the schedule for its 3rd Annual Star-Spangled Spectacular at Overpeck County Park.

Out of an abundance of caution and with the safety of attendees, employees, performers, vendors, and volunteers as the County’s top priority, the event will now begin at 6:00 p.m. The revised schedule eliminates the afternoon portion of the celebration while preserving the evening’s featured performances and fireworks display.

REVISED ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE:

6 p.m. – National Anthem and Welcome Presentation

6:15 p.m. – Performance from Bergen PAC Idol winner Jackie Jesner

6:45 p.m. – Super Trans Am

8:15 p.m. – The Sugarhill Gang

9:30 p.m. – Fireworks (starts following the conclusion of the Ridgefield Park municipal fireworks)

The New Jersey Wind Symphony performance originally scheduled for 2:00 p.m. will be rescheduled for a special performance at Overpeck County Park later this summer or fall. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

PARKING & TRANSPORTATION:

Free event parking will be available at multiple locations throughout the Overpeck area. A detailed map of parking and shuttle service can be viewed here.

Complimentary shuttle service to and from the Amphitheater at Overpeck County Park will be available from the following designated event parking locations:

RED SHUTTLE – Shuttle Available

Glenpointe Alfred Sanzari Building Parking Garage, 349 Frank W. Burr Boulevard, Teaneck

WHITE SHUTTLE – Shuttle Available

Kulite Semiconductor Products, 1 Willow Tree Road, Leonia

BLUE SHUTTLE – Shuttle Available

Henry Hoebel Area,Overpeck Park Driveway, Leonia

Shuttle buses will operate continuously between the designated event parking areas and the Amphitheater from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Shuttle service will then pause during the evening performances and fireworks before resuming immediately following the conclusion of the fireworks to transport guests back to their vehicles.

Shuttle transportation is provided courtesy of Bergen County’s Division of Community Transportation and the Bergen County Technical & Special Services School District.

Guests parking at the Red, Blue, or White Shuttle locations who plan to watch the fireworks from the Amphitheater should plan to board a shuttle no later than 8:00 p.m .

After 8:00 p.m., shuttle service to the event will not resume until the fireworks have concluded.

Additional parking will also be available at:

100 Challenger Road, Ridgefield Park

85 Challenger Road, Ridgefield Park

Leonia High School, 100 Christie Heights Street, Leonia

However, shuttle service will not be provided from these locations. Guests parking from the Challenger Road lots MUST walk to the Amphitheater.

Attendees parking at Leonia High School may either walk directly to the event or walk to the Henry Hoebel Area to access the Blue Shuttle route.

The section of Challenger Road through Overpeck County Park will remain closed to traffic during the event. Parking remains available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For additional event information and updates, visit BergenJuly4th.com or follow the Bergen County Parks System on Facebook and Instagram.

Bergen County’s Star-Spangled Spectacular is an official event of Bergen250, an initiative spearheaded by the Division of Cultural & Historic Affairs within the Bergen County Department of Parks aimed at commemorating the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution through Bergen County’s diverse lens of people, places, and culture.

Bergen County’s Star-Spangled Spectacular is made possible through the generous support of its sponsors. The County extends its sincere appreciation to Presenting Sponsors ConnectOne Bank and RSC Architects; Red, White & Blue Patriotic Sponsors Millennium Communications and Orange & Rockland Electric; and Community Sponsors Alfred Sanzari Enterprises, KABR, Kulite Semiconductors, LG Electronics, Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, Acrisure, Arcari & Iovino Architects, the Bergen County Education Association, Boswell Engineering, Bruno & Associates, Bruno & Ferraro Counselors at Law, Monster Tree Service, and Neglia Engineering for helping make this Independence Day celebration possible.PROMO VIDEO

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