2026 FREE “MUSIC AT THE BARN” SERIES KICKS OFF

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

July 22, 2026

CONTACT:

Derek Sands

DSands@BergenCountyNJ.gov

The Matt Chertkoff Trio & Houston Person are back to perform on Sunday, July 26

at the Wortendyke Barn, Park Ridge

(HACKENSACK, NJ) – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco, III and the Board of Commissioners invite the public to attend a free music concert featuring The Matt Chertkoff Trio and Houston Person on Sunday, July 26, from 4pm– 6:30pm at the Wortendyke Barn Museum, a County Historic Site (13 Pascack Rd, Park Ridge, NJ). This is the first concert in the 2026 music series.

Limited seating is available. People are advised to bring chairs/blankets and welcome to pack a picnic.

Matt Chertkoff, is an accomplished jazz-guitarist, having performed around the world and recorded or shared the stage with jazz legends such as Jimmy Cobb, David Fathead Newman, Freddy Cole, Dee Dee Bridgewater, among others. He has appeared on national and international TV and regularly performs at popular NYC jazz venues. We are very proud to say Matt is a Ridgewood native and currently Hasbrouck Heights resident.

Matt’s trio includes Peter Van Nostrand on drums and Mike Karns on bass. Two wonderful players that have recorded with and played with the who’s who in jazz.

Saxophonist Houston Person’s unmistakablesmooth and soulful style has graced the world with beautiful music for over six decades. At 91, he is a master of the instrument, seemingly pouring out soulful melodies, as effortlessly as breathing. This world-renown tenor saxophonist/record producer has recorded over 100 albums as a leader and appeared in hundreds more. Outstanding recording collaborations include Charles Brown, Ernie Andrews, Ron Carter, Horace Silver, Lena Horne, and many more. His long-time musical partnership with the one and only Etta Jones was regarded as second to only Billie Holiday and Lester Young.

The free outdoor music series will continue with the following:

Sunday, August 30, 4pm–6:30pm: Jonny Rosch & Friends (Rock/Soul)

Sunday, September 27, 4pm–6:30pm: 3rd AnnualBergen All-Star Jazz Blast

Sunday, October 25, 1pm–3:30 pm: The Cider Barn Band (Bluegrass)

For concert info, please call 201-336-7292 or email glucente@co.bergen.nj.us.

The Wortendyke Barn has been a Pascack Valley landmark since its construction on 500 acres of land bought by the Wortendyke family in 1735. It was used continually as a barn into the 20th century and is one of only six pure Dutch barn types in Bergen County. In 1997, the barn opened as a museum with agriculture exhibits that include 18th and 19th century farm implements and tools, and the history of the Wortendyke family farm.

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