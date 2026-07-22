Keyboarding Clerk 2 – Department of Health Services

Organizational Overview:

The Bergen County Department of Health’s mission is to coordinate and assure the preservation, protection, and promotion of the health, wellbeing, and quality of life for all Bergen County residents. Through a wide range of services, BCDHS creates healthy and thriving communities.

Job Description:

This employment opportunity is to serve as a Keyboarding Clerk 2. Under limited supervision, performs moderately complex and non-routine clerical work involving the processing of documents in a variety of

functions; clerical work requiring the utilization of keyboarding or typing skills; key enters/types correspondence, documents, reports, and other materials on a computer console or other key entry device used by the agency; may provide guidance and assistance to staff; does other related duties as required.

Job Responsibilities:

Operates a computer console or other key entry device to key, enter or type a variety of documents, maintain memory files of them, provide necessary corrections and adjustments in the prepared text.

Key enters or types technical, scientific, financial, statistical, and other statements, reports, certificates, correspondence, memoranda, payrolls, vouchers, purchase orders, charts, forms, tabulations, bills, warrants, contracts, specifications, case records, manuscripts, and legal documents from copy, records, tapes, other recording equipment, or other sources.

Provides guidance and assistance to staff.

Composes replies to routine correspondence.

Reviews and checks assigned reports, applications, and other documents for corrections and completeness; refers problems to a supervisor for resolution.

Organizes assigned work and develops effective work methods to meet deadlines and work criteria.

Opens, time stamps, sorts, numbers, and distributes mail.

Receives applications, documents, forms and fees; screens, sorts and assembles this information for further processing.

Assembles materials for distribution.

Provides information in person or over the telephone; refer more difficult inquiries to appropriate staff.

May assist in requisitioning, storing, and distributing office supplies.

Schedules administrative proceedings as required; may process requests for scheduling changes.

Operates various types of office and mail processing machines; may perform simple maintenance tasks such as adding toner, paper or changing printer ribbons.

Key enters or types simple or routine reports and/or assists in the preparation of reports by gathering data, tabulating results, and/or preparing simple charts.

Maintains records and files.

Schedule:

Full time (40 hours/week)

Education & Experience Requirements:

High School Diploma

One (1) year of clerical experience operating alphanumeric keyboard to produce documents such as letters, memos, reports, charts, forms and other materials

NOTE: Successful completion of a clerical training program with a minimum of 700 clerical training hours or 30 semester hour credits in secretarial science from an accredited college or university may be substituted for the experience requirement indicated above. Coursework must include keyboarding/typing skills, methods, and procedures; other courses may include, but not be limited to, office procedures, word processing, and business English.

Successful completion of a clerical training program with a minimum of 700 clerical training hours or 30 semester hour credits in secretarial science from an accredited college or university may be substituted for the experience requirement indicated above. Coursework must include keyboarding/typing skills, methods, and procedures; other courses may include, but not be limited to, office procedures, word processing, and business English. NOTE: Applicants will be required to demonstrate proficiency in keyboarding or typing.

Other Requirements:

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, including Teams, Word, Outlook and Excel programs.

Will be required to learn to utilize various types of electronic and/or manual recording and computerized information systems used by the agency, office, or related units.

Appointee will be required to possess a driver’s license valid in New Jersey to perform the essential duties of the position.

What we offer:

Health, Dental, and Vision Coverage

Enrollment into the state pension system

Life, Short-term Disability & Long-term Disability coverage

Generous Paid Time Off

Voluntary Deferred Compensation Plan

Tuition Reimbursement

Employee Assistance and Employee Wellness Programs

Salary: $42,500 / per annum

Please send resume and employment application to resume@bergencountynj.gov – put in subject line job applying for, thank you.

The County of Bergen is an Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Employer.

It has been and will continue to be a fundamental policy of The County of Bergen not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, religion, gender, gender identity, pregnancy, marital status, partnership status, domestic violence victim status, sexual orientation, age, national origin, alienage or citizenship status, veteran or military status, disability, medical condition, genetic information, caregiver status, unemployment status or any other characteristic prohibited by federal, state and/or local laws.

The County of Bergen complies with the New Jersey First Act. An employee’s primary residence must be within the State of New Jersey, or the employee will have 365 days (1 Year) from their date of hire to satisfy the requirement of principal residency.