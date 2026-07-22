Keyboarding Clerk 3 / Purchasing Assistant – Department of Health Services

Organizational Overview:

The Bergen County Department of Health’s mission is to coordinate and assure the preservation, protection, and promotion of the health, wellbeing, and quality of life for all Bergen County residents. Through a wide range of services, BCDHS creates healthy and thriving communities.

Job Description:

This employment opportunity is to serve as a Keyboarding Clerk 3 / Purchasing Assistant. Under direction, performs varied, complex clerical work involving the processing of documents in a variety of functions; takes the lead and/or performs the more difficult and complex clerical work requiring the utilization of keyboarding or typing skills and the application of independent judgment; may take the lead over other clerical employees; compiles information to prepare purchase orders for procurement of materials or service, reviews and edits purchase orders and records the requisition and receipt of goods and services; does related work as required.

Job Responsibilities:

May take the lead over other employees in a unit operating a computer console or other key entry device to key enter or type a variety of documents, maintain memory files of them, and provide corrections and adjustments in the prepared text.

Updates material and files, and maintains records and listing of saved files, including information on subject content and special instructions.

Trains other employees in the operation of equipment and/or software used by the agency.

Reviews and checks work of other keyboarding clerks.

Organizes assigned work and develops effective work methods to meet deadlines and work criteria

Performs and instructs other employees in the performance of work done in the unit.

Composes replies to routine correspondence.

Reviews and checks assigned reports, applications, and other documents for corrections and completeness; refers problems to a supervisor for resolution.

Opens, time stamps, sorts, numbers, and distributes mail.

Receives applications, documents, forms and fees; screens, sorts and assembles this information for further processing.

Assembles materials for distribution.

Fills in and checks form letters, circulars, and forms as directed.

Provides information in person or over the telephone; refers the more difficult inquiries to appropriate staff.

May assist in requisitioning, storing, and distributing office supplies.

Schedules administrative proceedings as required; may process requests for scheduling changes.

Operates various types of office and mail processing machines; may perform simple maintenance tasks such as adding toner, paper or changing print ribbons.

May design, organize, develop, record, and schedule necessary in-production programs, and monitors the flow of work through the system.

Takes the lead and/or performs the more difficult and complex clerical work requiring the utilization of keyboarding or typing skills and the application of independent judgment.

Maintains numerical and alphabetical coding of purchased materials and materials in stock.

Reviews, edits, and records purchase orders for proper description, number identification, and ensures correctness before giving to buyer.

Receives and records invoices from vendors, checks to see that goods have been delivered and then forwards to accounts/payable section.

Checks unit price on purchase order for conformity to established market prices.

Contacts vendors to expedite deliveries.

Contacts different divisions and projects to verify deliveries.

Consolidates procurement of materials and supplies for various departments and projects.

Makes arrangements with vendors to correct situations involving incorrect shipments.

Records letters of acknowledgment from vendors.

Receives, tabulates, and records requests for the purchase of equipment, materials, and supplies.

Performs the clerical work involved in the preparation of contracts following the awarding of bids.

Schedule:

Full time (40 hours/week)

Education & Experience Requirements:

High School Diploma

Two (2) years of clerical experience operating an alphanumeric keyboard to produce documents such as letters, memos, reports, charts, forms and other materials; one (1) year of which must have been performing duties at or equivalent to the Keyboarding Clerk 2 level.

NOTE: Successful completion of a clerical training program with a minimum of 700 clerical training hours or 30 semester hour credits in secretarial science from an accredited college or university may be substituted for one (1) year of experience indicated above. Coursework must include keyboarding / typing skills, methods, and procedures; other courses may include, but not be limited to, office procedures, word processing, and business English.

Successful completion of a clerical training program with a minimum of 700 clerical training hours or 30 semester hour credits in secretarial science from an accredited college or university may be substituted for one (1) year of experience indicated above. Coursework must include keyboarding / typing skills, methods, and procedures; other courses may include, but not be limited to, office procedures, word processing, and business English. One (1) year of experience in the preparation and processing of requisitions and/or the purchase of equipment, materials, and/or supplies.

NOTE: Applicants will be required to demonstrate proficiency in keyboarding or typing.

Other Requirements:

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, including Teams, Word, Outlook and Excel programs.

Will be required to learn to utilize various types of electronic and/or manual recording and computerized information systems used by the agency, office, or related units.

Appointee will be required to possess a driver’s license valid in New Jersey to perform the essential duties of the position.

What we offer:

Health, Dental, and Vision Coverage

Enrollment into the state pension system

Life, Short-term Disability & Long-term Disability coverage

Generous Paid Time Off

Voluntary Deferred Compensation Plan

Tuition Reimbursement

Employee Assistance and Employee Wellness Programs

Salary: $50,000 / per annum

Please send resume and employment application to resume@bergencountynj.gov – put in subject line job applying for, thank you.

The County of Bergen is an Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Employer.

It has been and will continue to be a fundamental policy of The County of Bergen not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, creed, religion, gender, gender identity, pregnancy, marital status, partnership status, domestic violence victim status, sexual orientation, age, national origin, alienage or citizenship status, veteran or military status, disability, medical condition, genetic information, caregiver status, unemployment status or any other characteristic prohibited by federal, state and/or local laws.

The County of Bergen complies with the New Jersey First Act. An employee’s primary residence must be within the State of New Jersey, or the employee will have 365 days (1 Year) from their date of hire to satisfy the requirement of principal residency.