Bureau / Program: Maine Forest Service

Date: July 7, 2026

Time: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Location: Williamsburg Forest

Event Type: Workshop/Training

Join Piscataquis County Soil and Water Conservation District, Joseph Roy of Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife and Jim Ferrante of the Maine Forest Service as we explore Williamsburg Forest and learn about assisted migration and how forest health concerns impact wildlife habitat. Jim and Joe will offer information and solutions. This event will take place at the Williamsburg Forest on July 7th from 4-6PM and will be held rain or shine. This will be an information-packed event that you do not want to miss!

This event is featured as Piscataquis County Soil and Water Conservation District's Maine Tree Farm Program Stewardship Hub annual gathering. We look forward to having Maine Tree Farm Program members (and others!) join us and learn with us.