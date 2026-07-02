Ash Injection Demonstration - Rumford
Bureau / Program: Maine Forest Service
Date: July 7, 2026
Event Type: Workshop/Training
What to expect: USDA APHIS Researcher Dr. Phillip Lewis will demonstrate application techniques for protecting ash trees to manage the emerald ash borer.
This session will share helpful tips and tricks for those with some injection experience as well as the basics for beginners.
Please note: The demonstrated technologies are intended for use by licensed, professional pesticide applicators, not homeowners.
When: Tuesday, July 7, 2026, 2:30 pm-3:30 pm or Tuesday, July 7, 2026, 3:30 pm-4:30 pm
Where: Rumford, Maine (Please register. Registration will be capped.)
Who should attend: Licensed pesticide applicators and others curious about the techniques to manage the emerald ash borer in healthy ash.
Cost: Free
Co-Sponsor: University of Maine, APCAW Lab; Maine Forest Service; Inland Woods + Trails
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