Eligible New Yorkers Reminded to Enroll in State EAP, EEAP

Amid the summer heat wave, Governor Kathy Hochul today reminded New Yorkers to enroll in the State’s Energy Affordability Program (EAP) and Enhanced Energy Affordability Program (EEAP). EAP and EEAP provide income-eligible households across New York State with discounts on monthly electric or gas utility bills. Together, EAP and EEAP already provide more than $500 million in annual discounts to approximately one million households statewide – and the State estimates that another 1.5 million households across New York are eligible to receive a discount but have not yet enrolled.

“With costs skyrocketing thanks to Washington Republicans' reckless agenda, I am laser focused on affordability here in New York. Millions more New Yorkers are eligible to receive discounts on household utility bills – and if you’re not enrolled, now’s the time to visit ny.gov/EAP and learn more,” Governor Hochul said. “This important initiative is just one of the ways that my administration will continue to help New Yorkers keep more money in their pockets.”

Who is eligible?

Millions of New Yorkers are eligible to receive a discount through EAP or EEAP. All large electric and natural gas utilities provide the EAP discount to residential customers who receive a Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) or Public Assistance (PA, also known as Temporary Assistance) benefit, regardless of fuel or benefit type. In addition, customers may enroll in their utility’s traditional EAP by demonstrating enrollment in other public assistance programs such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicaid, and more.

Last summer, Governor Hochul and the Public Service Commission expanded the discount program to all New Yorkers below state or area median income who may not qualify for traditional EAP, depending on the utility, as of January 2026. These enhancements are known as the Enhanced Energy Affordability Program (EEAP).

How do you enroll?

Customers may enroll at any time throughout the year. You may be enrolled in EAP automatically if you receive benefits from HEAP or PA. If you believe you are eligible for EAP or EEAP and wish to enroll or verify if your account is enrolled, contact your utility. The utility will provide more information on eligibility and answer any questions about the application procedure. You can apply directly through your utility, and links to the application and process for each utility are available here: ny.gov/eap.

New York State Department of Public Service Commission Chair and CEO Rory M. Christian said, “Affordability is a core consideration of every Commission decision and initiative, within the rate case process and beyond, and is one of the most important challenges the Commission continues to address. Programs such as EAP, EEAP, and residential energy efficiency and weatherization programs are all powerful tools to alleviate financial pressures affecting so many New Yorkers, and may be the reason customers have the funds to keep the power on and stay safe during periods of intense heat like this week.”

How much relief should you expect?

Discount amounts differ by utility and income tier, as energy costs vary widely across utility territories. Discounts can reach up to hundreds of dollars annually, depending on your income. For more specific information tailored to your individual details, contact your utility for further information about monthly benefit amounts. Visit ny.gov/eap to learn more about EAP and EEAP.

Additional protections during heat events

To support New Yorkers during extreme heat events, Governor Hochul and the Public Service Commission also approved a comprehensive statewide policy in March 2026 regarding extreme heat customer protection for the largest investor-owned electric utilities and water utilities beyond long-standing protections already in place through the Home Energy Fair Practices Act (HEFPA). These new protections prohibit utilities from terminating residential customers, including residential end-use, customers' service for non-payment during extreme heat events. Customers residing in areas designated as heat islands will receive additional protections during extreme heat events. Ahead of this summer, the utilities developed criteria in coordination with DPS Staff and stakeholders to identify heat island locations across New York State.

A full suite of affordability solutions is available

In addition to bill discounts, long-term solutions are also available to New Yorkers. The Public Service Commission oversees billions of dollars of funding administered by the utilities and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) for energy efficiency and weatherization, such as the EmPower+ Program. These resources offer incentives to implement structural changes which reduce overall energy usage, thereby lowering energy costs permanently. This approach is especially impactful for lower-income households, which experience disproportionately higher energy burdens. Learn more about these options and a range of other resources designed to assist consumers with mitigating energy costs by accessing the Consumer Assistance Fact Sheet here.