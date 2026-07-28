Governor Hochul Announces Ratification of Five-Year Labor Agreement With United University Professions

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the ratification of a five-year labor agreement with the United University Professions (UUP) which includes approximately 42,000 SUNY faculty and professional employees. The agreement, which runs until July 1, 2031, was approved by 98 percent of UUP members who cast ballots.

“This agreement invests in the hard-working members of the United University Professions, recognizing their contributions to SUNY while also underscoring my administration’s support for New York’s public university system and its talented workforce,” Governor Hochul said. “I thank UUP’s dedicated members for ensuring that students at our state universities continue to grow and thrive by preparing them for the challenges ahead through a world-class education and the support they need, which in turn is a worthy investment in New York State’s future.”

United University Professions President Frederick E. Kowal said, “I would like to thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her willingness to work with us on an agreement that recognizes the important work our members do, in our teaching, student support, healing and life-changing research. The governor understands the importance of public higher education, appreciates the central role of unions in building a middle class and shows a deep affinity for workers in these challenging times.”

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “SUNY’s academic excellence is a reflection on our stellar faculty members and staff. New Yorkers rely on SUNY for a world-class education, groundbreaking research and scholarship, medical support and expertise, and other essential needs and services. We thank Governor Kathy Hochul for securing this well-earned contract and for supporting our world-class faculty and staff.”

State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky said, “I was delighted to hear about ratification of the agreement. The faculty and professional staff of SUNY are the heart of our public university system. They teach our students, advance research, and open doors of opportunity for New Yorkers in every corner of our state. I thank UUP President Dr. Kowal, Chancellor King, and Governor Hochul for their work in reaching it. When we invest in the people who prepare the next generation, we strengthen SUNY and the future of New York.”

Assemblymember Alica J. Hyndman said, “To attract top talent to the State University of New York, it is important they are compensated to reflect the times we are in. The 42,000 faculty and professional staff of the SUNY system deserve to have salaries, benefits and healthcare to be able to live and thrive in the Empire State. By having faculty and staff that are not struggling to keep their head above water, they will be able to focus on helping scholars become the future leaders of tomorrow and soar.”

The ratified contract includes raises in each of the five years of the agreement, as follows: 4.5 percent, 4 percent, 3.5 percent, 3 percent, and 3 percent. The contract also includes boosts to location pay and several other unit-specific payments. Members also will gain 20 hours of paid pre-natal leave and an increase in the cap for sick leave accumulation. The agreement also includes health insurance provisions eliminating certain co-pays and incentivizing the use of in-network providers. This reduces projected plan costs for services and will help reduce future premium increases for our employees.