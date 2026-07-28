Governor Hochul Announces NYPA Economic Development Awards That Will Drive More Than $2 Billion in Private Capital Investments, Support More Than 15,000 Jobs Statewide

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York Power Authority (NYPA) approved economic development awards that will drive more than $2 billion in private capital investments throughout the state and support more than 15,000 jobs—549 newly created. The awards, approved today by the NYPA Board of Trustees, include low-cost power allocations through the statewide ReCharge NY program and the regional Western New York and Northern New York Hydropower programs. Additionally, the NYPA board approved funding awards totaling more than $5.2 million under the Western New York Power Proceeds program.

“Access to reliable, affordable, clean energy is powering New York’s economic momentum, helping businesses grow, innovate, and invest in every corner of the state,” Governor Hochul said. “The New York Power Authority’s economic development awards approved today will drive more than $2 billion in capital investment and support thousands of jobs—reinforcing New York’s position as a national leader in growth and competitiveness. These awards are providing businesses with the tools needed to grow and succeed, strengthening New York’s clean energy economy.”

ReCharge NY

The approved allocations of more than 36 megawatts (MW) of low-cost power under the Power Authority’s ReCharge NY program will be directed to 33 firms in the Capital District, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mid-Hudson region, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Western New York, New York City and on Long Island. This round of ReCharge NY awards is tied to more than $2 billion in capital investments across the state. Notable allocations include awards to Barilla America NY and Wegmans Food Markets.

In May, Governor Hochul announced a major expansion plan for Barilla’s facility in the Town of Avon in Livingston County. In addition to the Power Authority’s support through the ReCharge NY program, Empire State Development is providing up to $2.75 million through the performance-based Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit Program in exchange for the company’s job creation commitment.

New York Power Authority President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “ReCharge NY continues to demonstrate how reliable, low‑cost power can spur investment and support job growth across the state. This round of allocations is tied to more than $2 billion in capital investments, helping businesses expand their operations, strengthen local economies, and create new opportunities for workers in communities from Long Island to Western New York.”

ReCharge NY has strengthened New York State’s economy by encouraging companies to retain and create jobs, while sparking capital investment throughout the state. ReCharge NY offers power contracts with terms up to seven years. Half of the power, 455 MW, is from NYPA’s Niagara and St. Lawrence-Franklin D. Roosevelt hydroelectric power plants. The remaining 455 MW is lower-cost power bought by NYPA on the wholesale market.

View a full list of today’s ReCharge NY power allocations.

Western New York

At today’s meeting, the NYPA Board of Trustees approved 420 kilowatts (kW) of low-cost Niagara hydropower to Habasit America.

Habasit is a manufacturer of high‑performance conveyor belts used in food processing, package handling, and distribution centers. The firm was awarded the hydropower allocation to support its proposed $4 million expansion project that includes the relocation of one of its overseas operating facilities to a site in Buffalo, in addition to the installation of new manufacturing equipment. The expansion will lead to the creation of 20 new jobs.

Low-cost Niagara hydropower is available for eligible companies located within a 30-mile radius of the Power Authority's Niagara Power Project and in Chautauqua County.

The NYPA Board also approved more than $5.2 million in Western New York Power Proceeds funding for four firms across the region.

The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens Society was awarded $2,904,688 in NYPA funding to support ongoing upgrades at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens. The nonprofit organization manages the 11.4‑acre campus in South Buffalo that receives more than 123,000 visitors annually. The funding will build on the Gardens’ more than $31 million expansion project and support the modernization and enhancement of exhibits, outdoor spaces, and core infrastructure—including the installation of a rooftop solar array.

The Kenan Center was awarded $1,623,644 in NYPA funding to support the development of the new more than $17 million Kenan Civic Arena—a modern, fully accessible multi‑use event venue that will address a major gap in large‑scale event infrastructure in Eastern Niagara County. Located on the Center’s 25‑acre historic campus in Lockport, the project includes infrastructure and accessibility upgrades, improved site functionality, and significant campus greenspace restoration. The new Arena is expected to operate more than 340 days annually, hosting events such as concerts, festivals, conventions, trade shows, conferences, and sports tournaments.

Riviera Theatre & Organ Preservation Society was awarded $350,000 in NYPA funding to support a more than $1.6 million backstage expansion at the historic 1,100‑seat Riviera Theatre in North Tonawanda. The nonprofit venue attracts more than 100,000 visitors annually and serves as a cornerstone of the Erie Canal corridor’s downtown revitalization. The project includes the addition of modern production support spaces and key infrastructure upgrades. As a result, the theatre will be able to accommodate larger touring productions and a wider range of performances. With expanded capacity, it anticipates adding 10 to 20 shows each year, attracting an estimated 7,000 to 14,000 additional visitors.

BreadHive Worker Cooperative was awarded $329,629 in NYPA funding to support the acquisition and renovation of a 10,000-square-foot vacant commercial warehouse on Buffalo’s West Side. The worker‑owned artisan bakery currently operates a retail café and a small wholesale production facility, supplying breads and baked goods to restaurants, retailers, and farmers markets across Western New York. The NYPA funding will support BreadHive’s more than $1.5 million relocation to a larger production facility, which will increase production capacity and bolster efforts to secure new wholesale and institutional contracts. The project will strengthen the regional food supply chain by allowing the cooperative to further expand its use of New York State–grown ingredients, building on the roughly 40 percent of materials it already sources from local agricultural producers.

The NYPA funding awards are made possible through the Western New York Power Proceeds Fund, which is comprised of net earnings resulting from the sale of unused hydropower generated at the Power Authority’s Niagara Power Project and stems from power proceeds legislation signed into law in 2012.

New York Power Authority Chairman and Western New York Resident John R. Koelmel said, “The Power Authority’s economic development programs remain vital to Western New York’s continued growth. The funding awards approved today support projects that will attract new visitors, strengthen our regional food supply chain, and generate tens of millions in projected economic impact.”

Northern New York

At today’s meeting, the NYPA Board of Trustees approved a 2,000-kW power allocation to Twin Rivers Paper Company (TRPC) under the Northern New York Hydropower program.

TRPC is a specialty paper manufacturer producing latex, acrylic, and other saturated base papers for the packaging, technical, label, and publishing markets.

The firm was previously awarded $1 million in NYPA funding to support its acquisition of Potsdam Specialty Paper, ultimately preserving 70 jobs that otherwise would have been lost. Additionally, Governor Hochul also announced a $1.82 million Regional Council Capital Fund grant and up to $180,000 in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits from Empire State Development to further support the acquisition and preserve North Country jobs.

New York Power Authority Trustee and North Country Resident Cecily L. Morris said, “The Power Authority’s support for Twin Rivers Paper Company is essential to maintaining jobs and preserving an important manufacturing asset in the North Country. This hydropower allocation builds on additional support that has helped the facility stay competitive, ensuring it can continue to contribute to the region’s economic vitality.”

Northern New York Hydropower may be allocated to eligible businesses in Franklin, Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.

Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, “By aligning New York's clean, low-cost power resources with historic private capital investments, we are creating a powerful blueprint for sustained regional growth. These strategic awards from the New York Power Authority along with support from ESD, do more than just protect and create thousands of jobs; they reinforce our state's competitive edge and ensure that vital industries - from local food supply chains to global manufacturers - have the economic foundation to innovate, expand, and thrive right here in New York.”

State Senator April N.M. Baskin said, "Strong communities are built through strategic investments that create opportunity. From expanding manufacturing at Habasit America to supporting improvements at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens and BreadHive's continued growth on the West Side, these projects demonstrate the power of strategic investments to build a stronger local economy. I thank Governor Hochul and NYPA for their continued commitment to our region.”

Assemblymember Al Stirpe said, “New York’s economic strength is built on forward‑looking investments that help businesses grow, create jobs, and remain competitive. The New York Power Authority’s latest round of economic development awards demonstrates how reliable, low‑cost clean energy can drive meaningful private‑sector investment and support thousands of jobs in every region of our state.”

About the New York Power Authority

The New York Power Authority is the largest state public power organization in the nation, operating 17 generating facilities and more than 1,550 circuit-miles of transmission lines. More than 80 percent of the electricity NYPA produces is clean renewable hydropower. NYPA finances its operations through the sale of bonds and revenues earned in large part through sales of electricity. For more information visit www.nypa.gov and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Substack.