Town Newsletter (7/1/26)

National Weather Service Issues Extreme Heat Warning Through Saturday Extreme heat and humidity develops this afternoon and continues through Saturday. The worst of the dangerous heat peaks Thursday and Friday when afternoon heat indices reach between 100 and 115 degrees! This will be a prolonged and dangerous heatwave with little relief at night. Residents are encouraged to limit outdoor activities, stay hydrated, and check on vulnerable family members and neighbors. See the link to all Cooling Centers in Rhode Island: https://riema.ri.gov/resources/cooling-centers PLEASE NOTE... REFUSE AND RECYCLING COLLECTION UPDATE: Due to the extreme heat, Mega Disposal will collect refuse and recycling earlier than usual, starting at 6:00 a.m on Thursday, July 2nd and Friday, July 3rd. Please have your new carts out before this time. For any questions please contact Mega at: 508-336-8466. The Bayside Family YMCA will provide free access to the outdoor pool for Barrington residents on Thursday, July 2nd and Friday, July 3rd due to the upcoming extreme heat warning, subject to pool capacity limits (The facility is closed on Saturday, July 4th). For more information, please contact the Bayside YMCA at 245-2444, or come to the facility at 70 West Street. - Contributed by Town of Barrington Barrington 250th Bike Parade and Boat Parade (Photos courtesy of Town of Barrington) Celebrate America’s 250th in Barrington Contra Dance (Thursday, July 2nd, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.) Line dancing with Colonial-era New England roots (250th-themed attire welcome!) at Barrington Public Library. PLEASE NOTE: Independence Day Food & Music Festival has been rescheduled due to the extreme heat warning. The event will coincide with the Barrington Arts Festival on Sunday, September 27th. Barrington 250 Finale Concert Featuring Brass Attack (Sunday, July 5th, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.) Crowd-pleasing hits on Barrington’s beautiful waterfront! Bring a picnic to enjoy on the lawn. Presented in collaboration with Barrington’s Parks and Recreation Department at Latham Park (Latham Avenue at Shore Drive.) - Contributed by Heather McNamara Barrington 250th Committee member Election Calendar Highlights Candidates for Office Party Primaries - Wednesday, September 9th Monday, August 10th – Deadline to register to vote/disaffiliate

Wednesday, August 19th – Deadline to apply for a mail ballot

Thursday, August 20th to Tuesday, September 8th (ends at 4:00 p.m.) – Early voting and emergency mail ballot period General Election - Tuesday, November 3rd Sunday, October 4th – Deadline to register to vote

Tuesday, October 13th – Deadline to apply for a mail ballot

Wednesday, October 14th to Monday, November 2nd – Early voting and emergency mail ballot period (ends at 4:00 p.m. the day before elections) The Election Day polls in Barrington will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. Any person eligible to vote who is in line at 8:00 p.m. will be allowed to cast their vote before the polls close. - Contributed by Town of Barrington Town of Barrington Offices Closed for July 4th Holiday (Observed on Monday, July 6th) Town of Barrington offices – Barrington Public Library, Department of Public Works, The Peck Center, Recycling Center, School Department, and Town Hall – will be closed on Monday, July 6th, in observance of the July 4th Holiday. Regular business hours will resume on Tuesday, July 7th. PLEASE NOTE: Barrington Public Library is also closing on July 3rd at 12:30 p.m., closed July 4th, and closed July 5th for summer hours. The School Department is closed on Friday, July 3rd. Refuse and recycling collection will be delayed by one day for the week and will occur through Saturday, July 11th. See the 2026 Refuse and Recycling Schedule. Residents can access many Town services online at barrington.ri.gov during the closure. For emergencies, please call 911. Thank you for your patience. - Contributed by Town of Barrington Help Keep Pets Safe During Fireworks Fireworks are a favorite part of many summer celebrations, but they can be stressful and even dangerous for pets. Loud noises, bright flashes, and unexpected activity can cause fear and anxiety, increasing the risk that pets may panic or run away. Here are a few ways to help your pets stay safe and comfortable during fireworks displays: Create a quiet retreat. Keep pets indoors in a secure room with their favorite bed, toys, and fresh water. Close windows, curtains, and blinds to help reduce noise and flashing lights.

Stay with your pet if possible. Your presence can be reassuring during stressful events. If you'll be away, consider asking a trusted friend, family member, or pet sitter to stay with them.

Use calming aids if needed. Some pets benefit from calming wraps, pheromone diffusers, or other veterinarian-recommended products. If your pet has a history of severe anxiety, consult your veterinarian before fireworks season.

Check identification. Make sure your pet is wearing a current ID tag and that their microchip information is up to date. If they become frightened and escape, accurate identification greatly improves the chances of a safe return home.

It’s not just the noise and fireworks that can pose direct dangers . Keep your pets indoors and away from firework remnants after the celebration. A little extra effort can go a long way in making this holiday a positive experience for both you and your pets. - Contributed by Town of Barrington Attendees at the Pride Festival at Sherwood Field in Barrington. (Photos courtesy of Volunteers with Barrington Community Progress Association) Hundreds Celebrate Community at Barrington Pride Festival Barrington Pride Festival was a tremendous success, drawing more than 400 neighbors to celebrate Pride Month and the LGBTQ+ community. Local band Jet Lag made its debut to rave reviews and Lulu Levity closed the event with an energetic set, sharing reflections on what it means for a town to make sure everyone feels seen and loved. Over a dozen community organizations joined in including Neighbors Welcome! Rhode Island, Residential Properties, The Womxn Project, Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence, NEC Solar, Nor'east Uprising Jr Roller Derby, St. James Lutheran Church, Barrington Congregational Church, Barrington Democrats, Mothers Out Front, the Barrington 250th Committee, the Barrington Lions Club, and others. None of this would have been possible without the generosity of this community. The Barrington Community Progress Association (BCPA) and Barrington’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee thank everyone who supported Pride with time, treasure, or talent. And thank you to Barrington Little League for sharing Sherwood Field as it was the perfect place for the best party of the year. See you next June! - Contributed by Jacob Brier, Barrington’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee Vice Chair Volunteers Needed Today To Help Make A Difference In Our Community! BAY SPRING COMMUNITY CENTER The Bay Spring Community Center is looking for enthusiastic volunteers to help support programs, events, and services that strengthen our community. Whether you enjoy working with people, organizing events, or sharing your skills, there are a variety of ways to get involved. Volunteer opportunities include community outreach, event planning and support, tutoring and mentoring, assisting with workshops, welcoming visitors, and helping with scheduling. If you're passionate about giving back and making a positive impact, consider joining the Bay Spring Community Center volunteer team. To learn more or apply online: Whether you have a few hours a month or can volunteer more regularly, your time and talents can help make the Bay Spring Community Center a welcoming place for everyone. - Contributed by Town of Barrington

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Volunteer Co-Stewards of the Resilience Garden (left to right): Cindy Pierce, Ann Brouillette, and Lynne Seacord. (Photo courtesy of Cindy Elder) RESILIENCE GARDEN AT BARRINGTON TOWN CENTER Looking to enhance your knowledge of native plants? Volunteer at the newly planted garden near Woods Pond this summer! The co-stewards of the garden will be there to guide you. To register for a work day, go to the Barrington Land Conservation Trust (BLCT) events page at https://www.blct.org/events/ and look for any event labeled “Town Resilience Garden.” There’s work sessions every two weeks on Tuesdays and Saturdays throughout the summer from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. The garden, located between Tap-In and County Road, is a tapestry of blooming native plantings, designed to be resilient to the effects of climate change and to require less maintenance, water, and fertilizer than conventional plantings. The best way to learn about native gardening is with dirt under your fingernails while working next to an experienced gardener. - Contributed by Cindy Elder, Executive Director for Barrington Land Conservation Trust Barrington Launches New Automated Refuse and Recycling Collection with Distribution of new carts The Town of Barrington has rolled out new refuse and recycling carts to all households currently receiving Town collection with the new automated Mega Disposal trucks picking up as of Monday, June 29th. Contact Mega at 1-508-336-8466 if you have not received your carts. Mega Disposal has a Customer Service Team to assist with the transition and answer questions at 508-336-8466. Please do not contact Barrington’s Department of Public Works (DPW). Mega will handle all requests within a month after launch (by the end of July).

In the meantime, residents will need to use the full-size trash and recycling carts What to do with your old recycling bins: Starting the week of June 29th A large container is located at the entrance to the Department of Public Works (DPW), right side, on Upland Way specifically for anyone who wants to discard their old recycling bins.

This will be available through August 14th What to do with your old trash and recycling carts: We encourage residents to reuse their old trash and recycling carts for lawn waste or other purposes, but for those who want to discard their old carts: Starting August 17th, through September 18th Bring your old trash and recycling carts to the Recycling Center

Mega will bring the discarded carts to a facility for recycling Yard waste collection will continue with pickup in brown bags/containers marked yard waste (Monday, April 6th to Friday, December 11th). These items should adhere to the 3-foot spacing with the new refuse and recycling carts. PLEASE NOTE: Bulky waste collection will change to the second and fourth Wednesday of each month starting Monday, June 29th with scheduling directly with Mega. See additional information: We understand this new program represents a significant change, and we thank the community in advance for their patience as we navigate this transition alongside our partner, Mega Disposal. - Contributed by Town of Barrington Bingocize® is restarting in August at the Peck Center Bingocize® classes will resume at The Peck Center starting Monday, July 20th, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. This FREE 10-week program combines the fun of Bingo with exercise and education designed for older adults. Earn a $25 gift card for completing the program which is made possible by the Barrington Prevention Coalition and The BAY Team. - Contributed by Town of Barrington Summer Concerts Return to Latham Park Bring your lawn chair, invite your friends and family, and celebrate a new season of outdoor music. The Town of Barrington and BankNewport are hosting the 2026 Summer Concert Series, offering free performances in July and August with something for everyone to enjoy. Concerts begin at 6:00 p.m., unless otherwise noted. Concert Schedule: July 5th – Brass Attack

– Brass Attack July 12th – Country Wild Heart

– Country Wild Heart July 19th – Catching Blue

– Catching Blue July 26th – Serendipity

– Serendipity August 2nd – Hip Ship

– Hip Ship August 9th – Rory & The Blues Hounds

– Rory & The Blues Hounds August 16th – Town Hall Concert & Field Day (Info to come) Additional details, including parking information and weather updates, will be available on the Town website at: https://barrington.ri.gov/440/Concert-Series - Contributed by Town of Barrington Free Guided Pollinator Garden Tours at Barrington Farm School Join volunteers for a free guided tour of the Pollinator Garden at Barrington Farm School (BFS). There will be a discussion about native plants and how to create a home for pollinators. Meet at the farm stand parking lot at 1o:00 a.m. This event is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome! Native plants will be given away at the first tour on June 14th. Dates are the 2nd Sunday of the month (June 14th, July 12th, August 9th, and September 13th). Registration appreciated but not required. Link is HERE. - Contributed by Jessalyn Link, Community Engagement Coordinator Protect Public Rights-of-Way: A Reminder About Paper Roads In many Rhode Island communities, so-called “paper roads” are streets and rights-of-way that were legally established on subdivision plans or deeds decades ago but were never physically constructed as traveled roads. Although some may appear unused or overgrown, these areas remain important public rights-of-way that can serve a variety of purposes, including pedestrian access, drainage, utility installation, emergency access, environmental management, shoreline access, and potential future transportation connections. Paper roads are part of the Town’s public infrastructure network and represent valuable public assets. Residents are reminded that private encroachments onto paper roads are not permitted without proper authorization. Encroachments may include fences, sheds, landscaping, walls, pools, driveways, parking areas, storage of materials, or other improvements placed within a public right-of-way. Even when an area appears unused, unauthorized occupation of a paper road can interfere with public access, create legal conflicts, limit municipal operations, and complicate future infrastructure or utility improvements. Property owners are encouraged to verify their property boundaries (preferably via a survey) and consult Town records before installing any structures or improvements near mapped rights-of-way or conducting any work – e.g., cutting down trees. The Town is committed to protecting public property and preserving these rights-of-way for current and future community needs. Due to increasing illegal encroachment, the Town intends to identify and address encroachments within Town-owned paper roads and other public rights-of-way over the coming months. Property owners found to be encroaching on public land may be required to remove unauthorized improvements at their own expense. Residents with questions about paper roads, property boundaries, or right-of-way regulations are encouraged to contact the Town’s Planning or Public Works Department for guidance before undertaking any new work near these areas. - Contributed by Herb Durfee, Director of Planning, Building, Resilience, and Spencer Trust Administrator for the Town The Barrington Town Council is looking for volunteers to serve on: Bicycle-Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC): 2 vacancies: 2 alternates

Board of Assessment Review: 1 vacancy: 1st alternate

Bristol County Water Authority: 1 vacancy, 1 full member

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee: 2 vacancies: 2nd alternate and 1 student representative to serve a term of June 1, 2026, through May 31, 2027 (non-voting member)

Housing Board of Trustees: 3 vacancies: 1st, 2nd, and 3rd alternates

Library Board of Trustees: 1 vacancy, 1 full member

Open Space Committee: 1 vacancy, 1st alternate

Parks and Recreation Commission: 1 vacancy: 1 student representative to serve a term of June 1, 2026, through May 31, 2027 (non-voting member)

Resilience and Energy Committee: 2 vacancies: 1 full member and 1st alternate

Veterans Advisory Committee: 2 vacancies: 2 alternates (5 members to be veterans, can include family members of veterans) Updated Monday, June 29, 2026 To apply, go to the Boards and Commission webpage. CONTACT US All newsletters are emailed on Tuesdays unless noted otherwise (*Emailed next day due to holiday.) Do you have something you would like to see shared in the newsletter? Please send to info@barrington.ri.gov. FUTURE NEWSLETTERS July 21, 2026

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