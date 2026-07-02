aqua cloud introduces aqua Intelligence: a rebuilt AI platform with smarter test case generation and coverage reporting

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- QA teams deal with test design, coverage reporting, and tool sync in every sprint, and slow tooling makes all three harder. aqua cloud tackles that in its latest release. The headline change is aqua Intelligence, a rebuilt AI platform that replaces aqua AI Copilot, paired with smarter dashboards, deeper Jira and Azure DevOps integration, and new password controls for regulated teams.aqua Intelligence: a rebuilt, faster AI platformaqua AI Copilot is now aqua Intelligence. The rename comes with a full platform rebuild for better performance and reliability, so the generation features QA teams already use run faster and more consistently.That rebuild sharpens AI test case generation across the board. You can generate test cases with AI from requirements, short briefs, or voice prompts, then generate multiple test cases using a chosen test case design technique such as equivalence partitioning, boundary value analysis, or decision tables. These are the same test case design techniques in Agile that senior testers rely on under deadline, now produced in seconds with relevant test data attached. Teams can try the approach through aqua's free AI test case generator The rebuilt knowledge base supports those gains. It now accepts PDF, DOCX, XLSX, Markdown, and TXT files up to 100 MB, up from 10 MB, with file search and live processing status so teams can see exactly when an upload is ready. Grounding generation in your own documentation keeps every case relevant to the project rather than generic.Clearer coverage reporting for leadershipDashboards now report on individual test case execution within test scenarios, not only scenario-level status. A scenario holding 20 cases no longer counts the same as one holding five, so completion figures reflect real progress. Charts drill down to individual results and the scenario each case belongs to, giving engineering leaders an accurate coverage picture in a single view. Existing dashboard setups keep working unchanged.Deeper Jira and Azure DevOps integrationThe Jira plugin for Cloud has moved to Atlassian's Forge platform, improving security and keeping the integration aligned with Atlassian's roadmap. Test cases and test scenarios now appear with clearer statistics inside Jira, and Data Center users can connect multiple aqua environments to specific Jira projects. For Azure DevOps, custom rich text fields such as Repro Steps or Acceptance Criteria now sync bidirectionally by name match, with no manual duplication between systems.Password controls for regulated industriesThe release adds administrator-controlled password expiration policies for private cloud and on-premise deployments. Administrators can set expiry periods, block reuse of recent passwords, and lock accounts after repeated failed logins. The controls matter most in banking, insurance, and the public sector, where periodic credential renewal is part of the compliance framework. Technical and externally authenticated accounts can be exempted.About aqua cloudaqua cloud is a Cologne-based provider of AI-powered test management software. It helps QA teams in regulated and fast-moving industries plan, run, and trace their software testing with confidence, serving banking, healthcare, government, and enterprise teams that need coverage, transparency, and compliance without slowing delivery. Its AI platform, aqua Intelligence, turns requirements, test cases, and test data into a process measured in seconds while maintaining full traceability across every release.

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