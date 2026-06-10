aqua cloud Launches Native Confluence Integration to Streamline Requirements and Testing

aqua cloud

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oftentimes, product teams write requirements in Confluence while QA teams manage test cases in a separate system of their choosing. This misalignment is where coverage gets undermined. aqua cloud was designed to boost collaboration among teams due to native Confluence integration that links requirements documentation directly to aqua's test management workflow.Many teams already use Confluence as the central location for product specifications and acceptance criteria. Without a direct connection to the test management system, those documents stay separate from the testing work they inform.This new native Confluence integration makes it possible to link and sync information between Confluence pages and aqua's test management system. This way, QA, product, and other teams involved see the same requirements, with updates in Confluence reflected in the testing environment automatically.The aqua and Confluence integration connects the two platforms at the requirement level. Once configured, teams can:- Link test cases to requirements pages. A tester working in aqua links directly to the Confluence pages that describe the functionality being tested. Requirements and test cases are connected, not stored separately.- Keep coverage current automatically. When requirements are updated in Confluence, that context stays current within aqua. Test coverage reflects what is actually being built, without manual updates across both tools.- Identify untested requirements before a release. Coverage gaps become visible at the requirement level, showing which documented features have corresponding tests and which do not.For software testing teams working alongside product and development, this removes a recurring problem. Requirements were documented in one place, test cases managed in another, and connecting them manually took time and introduced errors.To integrate Confluence with aqua, teams connect their Confluence workspace through aqua's integration settings. Once configured, requirements pages become linkable directly from test cases and test plans, without either team changing how they work. Coverage gaps are visible at the requirement level, showing which documented requirements have corresponding tests and which do not.The Confluence integration reflects a core goal for aqua cloud: test management that stays connected to the tools teams already use. This feature is also supported through the following capabilities:- Test case management for manual and automated processes, with centralised reporting- Requirement tracking linked directly to test coverage- AI Copilot for test case creation, requirements generation, and on-demand test data- One-click bug recording through native Capture- Native integrations with Jira, Azure DevOps, Selenium, and JenkinsEnterprise and regulated industry teams rely on aqua cloud to manage QA workflows with full traceability and audit-ready documentation. The platform's AI Copilot supports test case creation and on-demand test data generation. This reduces the manual effort required to build and maintain coverage across frequent releases.With Confluence integration in place, teams that document requirements in Confluence can bring that documentation into the testing process without switching platforms or duplicating content. Product goals and testing efforts stay aligned through each release.aqua cloud is a provider of test and requirement management solutions for enterprise QA teams that operate in regulated and high-complexity environments. The company serves public institutions, financial organisations, and global technology companies across more than 50 countries. With expertise in regulated environments, cloud-native testing, and enterprise-scale automation, aqua cloud helps teams maintain full traceability and deliver reliable software with fewer manual steps. The company builds tools designed to fit existing QA workflows, without adding overhead.

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