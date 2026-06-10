New aqua cloud's feature: Generating multiple test cases based on the selected test case design technique

aqua cloud

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- QA teams face growing pressure to deliver reliable software on tighter schedules. When testers build test cases individually and without a structured method, coverage gaps appear, and edge cases get missed. aqua cloud addresses this challenge with its latest AI-powered capability, which generates multiple test cases based on a selected test case design technique. Each test case is populated with relevant test data and ready for immediate use.This approach brings AI test case generation into a more deliberate process. QA engineers gain structured coverage across equivalence partitioning, boundary value analysis, and decision tables. Each batch is produced in a single action, with test data already in place.Effective software testing depends on applying the right technique for each part of the system under test. When applied consistently, they help testers cover both typical inputs and the edge conditions that reveal hidden defects.The main difficulty is that manual application, case by case, takes significant time and leaves room for error.aqua cloud's feature enables users to generate multiple test cases with AI based on established test design methods. Here’s how it works:1. Select a test case design technique that fits the functionality under test.2. Provide a requirement or a brief description of what is being tested.3. Review the AI-generated set of test cases, each pre-filled with relevant test data and ready for direct parameterization and execution.For teams working in Agile environments, test case design techniques in Agile are central to maintaining quality through short iteration cycles. This feature integrates those techniques into the AI generation process, so the output follows structured testing logic from the start. The result is a batch of test cases that reflects the same planning decisions a skilled tester would make, delivered in seconds.When a tester selects a design technique, the AI applies it to the provided requirement to produce a set of distinct, data-driven test cases. Here is what each technique generates:- Equivalence partitioning: Input data is divided into valid and invalid classes. One test case is created for each class, covering the full input space systematically.- Boundary value analysis: Test cases target the edges of input ranges, where defects are most likely to emerge.- Decision tables: Condition combinations are mapped to expected outcomes, with a dedicated test case for each meaningful combination.Each output includes appropriate test data, structured to match the selected design technique. QA teams skip the separate data preparation step and move directly to execution. In software testing environments where release cycles are short, that reduction in setup time makes a consistent difference. Regulated industries benefit further, since every test case is complete, parameterised, and traceable from the point of creation.The AI test case generator is part of aqua cloud's AI Copilot, a built-in assistant that runs throughout the test management workflow. Beyond design-technique-based generation, the AI Copilot also handles requirements generation, conversion of existing manual test cases into BDD format, and unlimited on-demand test data generation. Teams can prepare requirements, generate test cases, and populate them with synthetic data, all without leaving the platform.The broader aqua cloud platform centralises test case management, requirement tracking, and reporting in one environment. It supports both manual and automated testing processes and integrates natively with Jira, Azure DevOps, Selenium, and Jenkins. Enterprise and regulated industry teams use it to manage complex QA workflows with full traceability and audit-ready documentation.aqua cloud is a provider of test and requirement management solutions for enterprise QA teams across regulated and high-complexity industries. The company serves public institutions, financial organisations, and global technology companies across more than 50 countries. With expertise in regulated environments, cloud-native testing, and enterprise-scale automation, aqua cloud helps teams maintain full traceability throughout the delivery process. The result is reliable software, shipped consistently and with fewer manual steps.

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