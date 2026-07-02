Employee Spotlight-Cynthia Trapp

Today, we want to extend our heartfelt thanks to Cynthia Trapp for her 14 years of dedicated service to Fairfield County.

A proud native of Blair, South Carolina, Cynthia has been a dependable, hardworking and ambitious member of our team. Throughout her years with Fairfield County, she found the greatest joy in meeting people and helping wherever she was needed. Her willingness to serve, support others and make a positive difference has left a lasting impact on both her coworkers and the citizens she served.

As Cynthia begins a new chapter, we want her to know how much she is appreciated. While we will certainly miss her, we are grateful for the dedication, compassion and professionalism she brought to Fairfield County each and every day.

Thank you, Cynthia, for your 14 years of faithful service. We wish you continued success, happiness and many blessings in all that lies ahead. Once a part of the Fairfield County family, always a part of the Fairfield County family. Best of luck on your new journey!

After 14 years of service with Fairfield County Government, I want to express my sincere gratitude. I began my journey in 2012 as a Safety Tech in Human Resources, later moved into Building Maintenance as a Coordinator, and for the past three years had the honor of serving as Director of the Building Maintenance Department.

As I am departing, I want to say thank you to Fairfield County Council for the opportunity to serve. The relationships built over the years mean more to me than words can express, and I couldn’t be happier with the experiences, growth, and teamwork we shared.