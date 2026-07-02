A' Kitchenware Design Awards 2026 Call for Entries Announced

Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Awards

A' Kitchenware Design Awards 2026 invites designers, brands and manufacturers of cookware, tableware and bakeware worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Awards. The A' Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Awards are open for entries by Kitchenware Designers , Product Designers, Industrial Design Studios, Kitchenware Brands, Kitchenware Manufacturers, Ceramic Artists, Glass Artists, Metalsmiths, Culinary Professionals, Hospitality Industry Professionals, Restaurant Owners, Chefs, Home Goods Retailers, Tableware Designers, Cookware Designers, Kitchenware Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Designs that were professionally developed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Awards is a two-phase competition. The first phase includes a complimentary preliminary evaluation, Kitchenware Designers, Product Designers, Industrial Design Studios, Kitchenware Brands, Kitchenware Manufacturers, Ceramic Artists, Glass Artists, Metalsmiths, Culinary Professionals, Hospitality Industry Professionals, Restaurant Owners, Chefs, Home Goods Retailers, Tableware Designers, Cookware Designers, Kitchenware Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Kitchenware Awards, and get a preliminary score for their work. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Kitchenware Awards consideration.Beyond recognizing excellence in kitchenware design, the A' Kitchenware Design Awards contribute to a broader mission of advancing society through functional innovation, culinary creativity and better everyday experiences. Entries are anonymously evaluated through a peer-review process by an international jury panel composed of more than 300 academics, journalists, design professionals, museum curators, investors and industry experts. By celebrating thoughtfully designed bakeware, tableware, drinkware and cookware products, the competition aims to promote global awareness of good design practices while encouraging designers, brands and manufacturers to create solutions that enhance food preparation, dining experiences and contemporary living.Kitchenware Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Kitchenware Awards.The following are some exemplary kitchenware products that could be submitted to A' Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Awards : Pots, Pans, Cutlery, Plates, Bowls, Glasses, Baking Dishes, Graters and More. Kitchenware Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/50 Prize for Good Kitchenware DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Kitchenware Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Kitchenware Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Awards.Kitchenware Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, culinary professionals and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=50 to see past winners of the A' International Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Awards.• Additional Details could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/50 • Registrations could be made at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About Kitchenware AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition was established to recognize outstanding achievements across all fields of design, innovation and creativity. By showcasing exceptional products and projects from around the world, the competition helps increase public appreciation for good design while encouraging higher standards of quality, functionality and sustainability. Through international recognition and extensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards inspire designers, manufacturers and brands to develop innovative solutions that enrich everyday life and contribute positively to society. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware and Cookware Design Awards please visit designaward.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.