Hexaview and Execu-sys Partner to Rescue Legacy Enterprise Systems

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Over 800 billion lines of COBOL still power global finance. Generations of engineers who wrote the logic encoded in those systems are retiring at a rate of 10% per year and the tribal knowledge is leaving with them. Seven in ten legacy modernization attempts go over budget or fail entirely, not because the technology is wrong, but because organizations attempt to convert systems they do not yet fully understand. Today, Hexaview Technologies, a premier Managed Agentic Services firm, and Execu-sys, Ltd., a New York-based technology consulting and staffing firm with 38 years of deep expertise in the MultiValue, UniBasic, and COBOL ecosystems, are announcing a strategic go-to-market collaboration to confront this challenge directly.Under the agreement, Execu-sys will serve as a sales and go-to-market partner for Hexaview's flagship offering: Legacy Insights, an agentic AI service that crawls millions of lines of legacy code, builds automated dependency graphs, and produces structured, human-readable documentation of system logic, data flows, and business rules. Where conventional modernization starts blind, Legacy Insights starts with intelligence.The partnership is purpose-built for the MultiValue community. Execu-sys has spent nearly four decades placing and consulting specialized talent across Pick, Universe, Unidata, Unibasic, and D3 platforms, giving them unmatched visibility into where the most complex, undocumented legacy estates sit, and who owns them. That network, combined with Hexaview's agentic AI delivery capability, creates a market-ready solution for enterprises that have long recognized the risk of their legacy posture but lacked a credible path forward.“The world’s most critical financial systems run on logic that exists nowhere except inside aging codebases and the minds of engineers who are leaving the workforce. You cannot safely modernize what you do not understand. Legacy Insights doesn’t just document code, it recovers institutional intelligence that enterprises cannot afford to lose. Partnering with Execu-sys gives us direct access to the exact community carrying this burden, and together we intend to turn a 70% failure rate into a solved problem”, said Ankit Agarwal , Founder & CTO, Hexaview TechnologiesFounded in 1987 and headquartered in New York, Execu-sys brings a specialized talent and client network that few firms can match in the legacy enterprise space. A long-time partner of Rocket Software, the leading commercial steward of the MultiValue ecosystem, Execu-sys has cultivated relationships at the heart of the platforms where legacy risk runs deepest. The company’s dedicated “Market Maker” practice for Pick/MultiValue environments has made it a trusted advisor to organizations across finance, healthcare, and technology, precisely the regulated industries where Hexaview’s Managed Agentic Services are gaining traction with clients such as LPL Financial, Tudor, Altimeter.“We have spent nearly four decades inside these ecosystems. We know where the most critical, undocumented legacy estates live, and we know the urgency their owners feel every time a key engineer walks out the door. What Hexaview has built with Legacy Insights is the first solution we have seen that truly matches the complexity of the problem. This is not another modernization promise, it is a precision instrument for recovering what enterprises cannot afford to lose,” said Matt Hart , Practice Lead, PICK/MultiValue, Execu-sys, Ltd.The collaboration covers the full go-to-market motion: Execu-sys will identify and facilitate qualified introductions within the UniBasic, MultiValue, and COBOL communities; provide customer intelligence briefings; and participate in joint sales activities including discovery calls and proposal reviews. Hexaview retains full delivery responsibility and contractual authority.The partnership is effective immediately, with joint go-to-market activities commencing May 12, 2026. Enterprises managing legacy MultiValue or COBOL estates are invited to request a complimentary Legacy Assessment atAbout Hexaview TechnologiesHexaview Technologies is a managed agentic services partner for regulated enterprises. The company deploys, operates, and manages AI agent fleets for financial services, healthcare, and government clients. The firm’s portfolio includes HAKI AI (agentic SDLC framework), Legacy Insights, and AI Pods – 3-person agentic execution units designed for rapid enterprise deployment. With a global engineering team of 450+, deep legacy modernization expertise, and an outcome-based delivery model, Hexaview is built for the complexity of regulated enterprise environments.About Execu-sysFounded in 1987 and headquartered in New York City, Execu-sys, Ltd. is a premier information technology consulting and recruiting firm with specialized expertise in legacy enterprise platforms including Pick/MultiValue/D3, iSeries/AS400, SAP, Oracle, and JD Edwards ERP. A long-time partner of Rocket Software, Execu-sys is deeply embedded in the MultiValue ecosystem. The firm’s dedicated “Market Maker” practice groups connect organizations in finance, healthcare, and technology with specialized talent and solutions. Execu-sys is led by President Robert Choi and the PICK/MultiValue practice is led by Matt Hart.

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