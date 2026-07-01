Daily Session Report for Wednesday, July 01, 2026
PENNSYLVANIA, July 1 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
July 1, 2026
Convened at 9:30 A.M.
Adjourned at 3:40 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Nelson.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HB 2686 Finance
SB 1182 Commerce
SB 1334 Professional Licensure
SB 1372 Children And Youth
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
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From Judiciary to Health
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From Judiciary to Health
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From Judiciary to Health
Bills Reported from Committee
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From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Amended
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From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
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From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
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From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
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From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
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From Judiciary Re-Reported as Amended
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
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From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
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A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a performance audit and issue a report on the services, processes and wait times in the Bureau of Blindness and Visual Services within the Department of Labor and Industry.
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201-1
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A Resolution urging the members of the United States Senate and the United States House of Representatives to review Major Richard D. Winters' actions at Heteren Crossroads in Holland in 1944 and to award him with the Congressional Medal of Honor.
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202-0
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Monday, September 28, 2026 at 12 NOON
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
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