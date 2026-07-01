Daily Session Report for Wednesday, July 01, 2026

PENNSYLVANIA, July 1 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

July 1, 2026

Convened at 9:30 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:40 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Nelson.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HB 2686 Finance

SB 1182 Commerce

SB 1334 Professional Licensure

SB 1372 Children And Youth

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

HB 158 From Judiciary to Health HB 1849 From Judiciary to Health SB 9 From Judiciary to Health

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 208 A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a performance audit and issue a report on the services, processes and wait times in the Bureau of Blindness and Visual Services within the Department of Labor and Industry. 201-1 HR 515 A Resolution urging the members of the United States Senate and the United States House of Representatives to review Major Richard D. Winters' actions at Heteren Crossroads in Holland in 1944 and to award him with the Congressional Medal of Honor. 202-0

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, September 28, 2026 at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.