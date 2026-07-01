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Daily Session Report for Wednesday, July 01, 2026

PENNSYLVANIA, July 1 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

July 1, 2026

Convened at 9:30 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:40 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Nelson.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 2686   Finance

                   

SB 1182    Commerce

SB 1334    Professional Licensure

SB 1372    Children And Youth

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

HB 158

 From Judiciary to Health

HB 1849

 From Judiciary to Health

 

 

SB 9

 From Judiciary to Health

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 151

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1239

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1667

From Rules Re-Reported On Concurrence as Amended

HB 2006

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2146

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2227

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2378

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2412

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2413

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2490

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2549

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2558

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2625

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2649

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

 

 

SB 362

From Judiciary Re-Reported as Amended

SB 971

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 972

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 208

A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a performance audit and issue a report on the services, processes and wait times in the Bureau of Blindness and Visual Services within the Department of Labor and Industry.

201-1

HR 515

A Resolution urging the members of the United States Senate and the United States House of Representatives to review Major Richard D. Winters' actions at Heteren Crossroads in Holland in 1944 and to award him with the Congressional Medal of Honor.

202-0

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Monday, September 28, 2026  at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

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Daily Session Report for Wednesday, July 01, 2026

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