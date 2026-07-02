Treasure Valley DUI Task Force will increase patrols for Independence Day holiday

BOISE, Idaho — As Idahoans prepare to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, the Treasure Valley DUI Task Force wants everyone to celebrate responsibly. The task force will increase DUI patrols throughout the Treasure Valley beginning tomorrow to remove impaired drivers from the road and help prevent crashes.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, more than 30 people have died in crashes since the start of this year’s 100 Deadliest Days, the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when traffic fatalities historically increase. Many of those deaths were preventable.

“Fourth of July is an opportunity to celebrate with family and friends, but no celebration is worth risking a life,” said ISP Sgt. Brandon Rowley. “If your plans include drinking, make a plan before you celebrate. Designate a sober driver, use a rideshare service or stay where you are. Planning ahead saves lives.”

The Treasure Valley DUI Task Force includes the Idaho State Police, Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Boise Police Department, Caldwell Police Department, Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, Garden City Police Department, Meridian Police Department and Nampa Police Department.

Drivers are encouraged to report suspected impaired drivers by calling *ISP (*477) or 911.

Posted in District 3 - Western Idaho