Fatal Crash on SH53 near milepost 7, Rathdrum, ID

RATHDRUM, Idaho –

The Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash which occurred July 24, 2026, at approximately 05:30 AM on SH 53 near milepost 7, Kootenai County, Idaho.

Preliminary investigation indicates a 2002 Peterbilt work truck driven by a 51-year-old male from Spirit Lake, Idaho was traveling westbound on SH 53, failed to maintain their lane of travel, crossed the eastbound lane, ran off the roadway and crashed into a tree on the eastbound roadside, overturned, and caught fire.

The driver and sole occupant of the Peterbilt appeared to have been wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash and succumbed to injuries at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.

Traffic on SH 53 was completely blocked while emergency responders processed the scene. After approximately two hours and forty minutes the westbound lane was reopened to allow for alternating traffic during the recovery of the Peterbilt.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

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Posted in District 1 - Northern Idaho