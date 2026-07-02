All Hazards Finance/Administration (L-973)
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This course provides local- and state-level emergency responders with a robust understanding of the duties, responsibilities, and capabilities of an effective Finance/Administration Section Chief on an All-Hazards Incident Management Team (AHIMT). These responsibilities include managing the Finance/ Administration Section personnel and managing the finances and administrative responsibilities during an incident.
Exercises, simulations, discussions, and a final exam enable participants to process and apply their new knowledge.
Course Objectives
Demonstrate an understanding of the duties, responsibilities, and capabilities of an effective Finance/Administration Section Chief on an All-Hazards Incident Management Team.
Prerequisites
ICS 300 Intermediate ICS for Expanding Incidents
IS - 100 Introduction to Incident Command System
IS - 800 An Introduction to National Response Framework
IS - 200 for Single Resources and Initial Action (Any Version)
IS - 700 National Incident Management System
ICS 400 Advanced ICS for Command & General Staff
This is a dual registration course. Students must register with NETC to receive credit for this course.
NETC Link: https://training.fema.gov/netc_online_admissions/
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