IDOH Certified Health Care Professions Commission - 07/21/2026
About this Event
302 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Indiana Department of Health Certified
Health Care Professions Commisssion
will meet
Tuesday, July 21, 2026, noon - 3 p.m.
in the
Indiana Government Center South Building
Conference Room A
302 W. Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Member Name - Title - Appointing Authority - Appointment Date - Term End Date
Shannon Harris - Nurse Aide/Qualified Medication Aide/Home Health Aide - Governor - 09/01/2025 - 08/31/2029
James Sizemore - Nurse Aide/Qualified Medication Aide/Home Health Aide - Governor - 09/01/2025 - 08/31/2029
Kelly Parter - Registered Nurse - Governor - 09/01/2025 - 08/31/2029
Janet Terrill - Registered Nurse - Governor - 09/01/2025 - 08/31/2029
Rebecca Bartle - Registered Nurse - Governor - 09/01/2025 - 08/31/2029
Monica Jill Dirbas - Health Facility Administrator - Governor - 09/01/2025 - 08/31/2029
Lisa Kelley - Consumer - Governor - 02/19/2026 - 10/31/2029
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