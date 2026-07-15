IDOH Certified Health Care Professions Commission - 07/21/2026

About this Event 302 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204 View map The Indiana Department of Health Certified Health Care Professions Commisssion will meet Tuesday, July 21, 2026, noon - 3 p.m. in the Indiana Government Center South Building Conference Room A 302 W. Washington St. Indianapolis, IN 46204 Join the livestream here Member Name - Title - Appointing Authority - Appointment Date - Term End Date Shannon Harris - Nurse Aide/Qualified Medication Aide/Home Health Aide - Governor - 09/01/2025 - 08/31/2029 James Sizemore - Nurse Aide/Qualified Medication Aide/Home Health Aide - Governor - 09/01/2025 - 08/31/2029 Kelly Parter - Registered Nurse - Governor - 09/01/2025 - 08/31/2029 Janet Terrill - Registered Nurse - Governor - 09/01/2025 - 08/31/2029 Rebecca Bartle - Registered Nurse - Governor - 09/01/2025 - 08/31/2029 Monica Jill Dirbas - Health Facility Administrator - Governor - 09/01/2025 - 08/31/2029 Lisa Kelley - Consumer - Governor - 02/19/2026 - 10/31/2029

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