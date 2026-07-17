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Indiana Maternal Mortality Review Committee - 07/22/2026

Notice of Public Meeting

The Indiana Maternal Mortality Review Committee

will meet

Wednesday, July 22, 2026, 9 a.m.

in the

Adams Auditorium

Indiana Department of Health
2 N. Meridian St.,
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Join the livestream here

***Please note: after the public portion of the meeting, case review will be conducted in a session closed to the public to protect privacy.***

Member Name - Appointing Authority - Appointment Date - Expiration Date

Mary Pell Abertnathy - IDOH - 2019 - N/A

Olubunmi Amakor - IDOH - 2021 - N/A

Camila Arnaudo - IDOH - 2019 - N/A

Darla Berry - IDOH - 2019 - N/A

Stephanie Beverly - IDOH - 2025 - N/A

Eden Bezy - IDOH - 2019 - N/A

Michelle Brown - IDOH - 2020 - N/A

Maria Bukowska - IDOH - 2022 - N/A

Caryn Burton - IDOH - 2019 - N/A

Kathy Detweiler - IDOH - 2019 - N/A

Caitlin Gandarilla - IDOH - 2019 - N/A

Barb Gardner - IDOH - 2026 - N/A

Naima Gardner - IDOH - 2026 - N/A

Birdie Gunyon Meyer - IDOH - 2020 - N/A

Haley Hannant - IDOH - 2024 - N/A

Tronya Hawkins - IDOH - 2019 - N/A

Linzi Horsley - IDOH - 2021 - N/A

Shelby Howe - IDOH - 2021 - N/A

Kevin Hunter - IDOH - 2019 - N/A

Chelsie Irwin - IDOH - 2025 - N/A

Beth Keeney - IDOH - 2019 - N/A

Rolan Kohr - IDOH - 2021 - N/A

Spencer Kuper - IDOH - 2019 - N/A

Emily Lynch - IDOH - 2026 - N/A

Peter Marcus - IDOH - 2025 - N/A

Cat Meyer - IDOH - 2021 - N/A

Jessica Morse - IDOH - 2023 - N/A

Megan O'Day - IDOH - 2022 - N/A

Nan Oscherwitz - IDOH - 2019 - N/A

Carol Ott - IDOH - 2025 - N/A

Mary Ellen Potts - IDOH - 2025 - N/A

Sapna Ravindranath - IDOH - 2026 - N/A

Hope Robinson - IDOH - 2024 - N/A

Caroline Rouse - IDOH - 2020 - N/A

Brooke Shaefer - IDOH - 2024 - N/A

Jamie Smith - IDOH - 2022 - N/A

Ruthie Smith - IDOH - 2019 - N/A

Ayren Staton - IDOH - 2019 - N/A

Stephanie VanderHorst - IDOH - 2019 - N/A

Brittany Waggoner - IDOH - 2021 - N/A

Michelle WashingtonIDOH2019N/A

Jennifer Weida - IDOH - 2019 - N/A

Cameron Willett - IDOH - 2022 - N/A

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Indiana Maternal Mortality Review Committee - 07/22/2026

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