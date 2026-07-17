Indiana Maternal Mortality Review Committee - 07/22/2026

Notice of Public Meeting The Indiana Maternal Mortality Review Committee will meet Wednesday, July 22, 2026, 9 a.m. in the Adams Auditorium Indiana Department of Health

2 N. Meridian St.,

Indianapolis, IN 46204 Join the livestream here ***Please note: after the public portion of the meeting, case review will be conducted in a session closed to the public to protect privacy.*** Member Name - Appointing Authority - Appointment Date - Expiration Date Mary Pell Abertnathy - IDOH - 2019 - N/A Olubunmi Amakor - IDOH - 2021 - N/A Camila Arnaudo - IDOH - 2019 - N/A Darla Berry - IDOH - 2019 - N/A Stephanie Beverly - IDOH - 2025 - N/A Eden Bezy - IDOH - 2019 - N/A Michelle Brown - IDOH - 2020 - N/A Maria Bukowska - IDOH - 2022 - N/A Caryn Burton - IDOH - 2019 - N/A Kathy Detweiler - IDOH - 2019 - N/A Caitlin Gandarilla - IDOH - 2019 - N/A Barb Gardner - IDOH - 2026 - N/A Naima Gardner - IDOH - 2026 - N/A Birdie Gunyon Meyer - IDOH - 2020 - N/A Haley Hannant - IDOH - 2024 - N/A Tronya Hawkins - IDOH - 2019 - N/A Linzi Horsley - IDOH - 2021 - N/A Shelby Howe - IDOH - 2021 - N/A Kevin Hunter - IDOH - 2019 - N/A Chelsie Irwin - IDOH - 2025 - N/A Beth Keeney - IDOH - 2019 - N/A Rolan Kohr - IDOH - 2021 - N/A Spencer Kuper - IDOH - 2019 - N/A Emily Lynch - IDOH - 2026 - N/A Peter Marcus - IDOH - 2025 - N/A Cat Meyer - IDOH - 2021 - N/A Jessica Morse - IDOH - 2023 - N/A Megan O'Day - IDOH - 2022 - N/A Nan Oscherwitz - IDOH - 2019 - N/A Carol Ott - IDOH - 2025 - N/A Mary Ellen Potts - IDOH - 2025 - N/A Sapna Ravindranath - IDOH - 2026 - N/A Hope Robinson - IDOH - 2024 - N/A Caroline Rouse - IDOH - 2020 - N/A Brooke Shaefer - IDOH - 2024 - N/A Jamie Smith - IDOH - 2022 - N/A Ruthie Smith - IDOH - 2019 - N/A Ayren Staton - IDOH - 2019 - N/A Stephanie VanderHorst - IDOH - 2019 - N/A Brittany Waggoner - IDOH - 2021 - N/A Michelle WashingtonIDOH2019N/A Jennifer Weida - IDOH - 2019 - N/A Cameron Willett - IDOH - 2022 - N/A

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.