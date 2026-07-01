Senate Bill 362 Printer's Number 1868

PENNSYLVANIA, July 1 - HOUSE AMENDED PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 308, 1800, 1833 PRINTER'S NO. 1868 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 362 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA, LAUGHLIN, J. WARD, STEFANO, FARRY, SCHWANK AND PICOZZI, FEBRUARY 28, 2025 AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON JUDICIARY, HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, JULY 1, 2026 AN ACT Amending the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), entitled "An act to consolidate, editorially revise, and codify the public welfare laws of the Commonwealth," in public assistance, further providing for false statements, investigations and penalty. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 481(c), (d) and (f) of the act of June 13, 1967 (P.L.31, No.21), known as the Human Services Code, are amended and the section is amended by adding subsections to read: Section 481. False Statements; Investigations; Penalty.--* * * (a.1) A person commits an offense if the person knowingly and with intent to defraud: (1) Possesses, uses or attempts to use a scanning device to access, read, obtain, memorize or store, temporarily or permanently, a recipient's access device information. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

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