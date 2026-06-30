Senate Bill 738 Printer's Number 1867
PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 763
PRINTER'S NO. 1867
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
738
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, STREET, FONTANA, BROWN, BOSCOLA,
BARTOLOTTA, TARTAGLIONE, ROBINSON, BAKER, HAYWOOD, LAUGHLIN,
STEFANO, KEARNEY, COSTA, PENNYCUICK, VOGEL, COLLETT, CULVER,
KANE, ARGALL, MALONE, MILLER AND FARRY, MAY 12, 2025
SENATOR GEBHARD, BANKING AND INSURANCE, AS AMENDED,
JUNE 30, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of November 6, 1987 (P.L.381, No.79), entitled
"An act relating to the protection of the abused, neglected,
exploited or abandoned elderly; establishing a uniform
Statewide reporting and investigative system for suspected
abuse, neglect, exploitation or abandonment of the elderly;
providing protective services; providing for funding; and
making repeals," providing for financial institutions;
imposing duties on the Department of Aging and the Department
of Banking and Securities; and imposing penalties.
Amending the act of November 6, 1987 (P.L.381, No.79), entitled
"An act relating to the protection of the abused, neglected,
exploited or abandoned elderly; establishing a uniform
Statewide reporting and investigative system for suspected
abuse, neglect, exploitation or abandonment of the elderly;
providing protective services; providing for funding; and
making repeals," providing for prevention of financial
exploitation.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of November 6, 1987 (P.L.381, No.79),
known as the Older Adults Protective Services Act, is amended by
adding a chapter to read:
CHAPTER 6
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
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