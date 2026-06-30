Senate Bill 738 Printer's Number 1867

PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 763 PRINTER'S NO. 1867 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 738 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, STREET, FONTANA, BROWN, BOSCOLA, BARTOLOTTA, TARTAGLIONE, ROBINSON, BAKER, HAYWOOD, LAUGHLIN, STEFANO, KEARNEY, COSTA, PENNYCUICK, VOGEL, COLLETT, CULVER, KANE, ARGALL, MALONE, MILLER AND FARRY, MAY 12, 2025 SENATOR GEBHARD, BANKING AND INSURANCE, AS AMENDED, JUNE 30, 2026 AN ACT Amending the act of November 6, 1987 (P.L.381, No.79), entitled "An act relating to the protection of the abused, neglected, exploited or abandoned elderly; establishing a uniform Statewide reporting and investigative system for suspected abuse, neglect, exploitation or abandonment of the elderly; providing protective services; providing for funding; and making repeals," providing for financial institutions; imposing duties on the Department of Aging and the Department of Banking and Securities; and imposing penalties. Amending the act of November 6, 1987 (P.L.381, No.79), entitled "An act relating to the protection of the abused, neglected, exploited or abandoned elderly; establishing a uniform Statewide reporting and investigative system for suspected abuse, neglect, exploitation or abandonment of the elderly; providing protective services; providing for funding; and making repeals," providing for prevention of financial exploitation. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. The act of November 6, 1987 (P.L.381, No.79), known as the Older Adults Protective Services Act, is amended by adding a chapter to read: CHAPTER 6 FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS <-- <-- <-- 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24

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