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Senate Bill 738 Printer's Number 1867

PENNSYLVANIA, June 30 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 763

PRINTER'S NO. 1867

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

738

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, STREET, FONTANA, BROWN, BOSCOLA,

BARTOLOTTA, TARTAGLIONE, ROBINSON, BAKER, HAYWOOD, LAUGHLIN,

STEFANO, KEARNEY, COSTA, PENNYCUICK, VOGEL, COLLETT, CULVER,

KANE, ARGALL, MALONE, MILLER AND FARRY, MAY 12, 2025

SENATOR GEBHARD, BANKING AND INSURANCE, AS AMENDED,

JUNE 30, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of November 6, 1987 (P.L.381, No.79), entitled

"An act relating to the protection of the abused, neglected,

exploited or abandoned elderly; establishing a uniform

Statewide reporting and investigative system for suspected

abuse, neglect, exploitation or abandonment of the elderly;

providing protective services; providing for funding; and

making repeals," providing for financial institutions;

imposing duties on the Department of Aging and the Department

of Banking and Securities; and imposing penalties.

Amending the act of November 6, 1987 (P.L.381, No.79), entitled

"An act relating to the protection of the abused, neglected,

exploited or abandoned elderly; establishing a uniform

Statewide reporting and investigative system for suspected

abuse, neglect, exploitation or abandonment of the elderly;

providing protective services; providing for funding; and

making repeals," providing for prevention of financial

exploitation.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of November 6, 1987 (P.L.381, No.79),

known as the Older Adults Protective Services Act, is amended by

adding a chapter to read:

CHAPTER 6

FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS

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Senate Bill 738 Printer's Number 1867

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