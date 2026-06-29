Senate Bill 779 Printer's Number 1862
PENNSYLVANIA, June 29 - (1) refuses, during posted hours of operation, to
release a towed motor vehicle to the owner or operator of the
motor vehicle, or an authorized representative of the owner
or operator of the motor vehicle, unless a law enforcement
officer has requested that the motor vehicle be held. Release
of the motor vehicle may be conditioned on the payment of
towing and storage and related services;
(2) fails to post, and when requested provide, towing
fees, storage fees, related service fees and hours of
operation at the towing storage facility;
(3) refuses to itemize in writing all charges to be paid
for the towed motor vehicle;
(4) refuses to accept payment in cash, credit card from
a common issuer or a check from an insurance company or
authorized tower or salvor acting on behalf of the insurance
company;
(5) charges a storage fee for a period during which
access to the motor vehicle has been unreasonably refused to
the owner or operator of the motor vehicle, or an authorized
representative of the owner or operator of the motor vehicle,
during posted business hours; or
(6) refuses to allow an authorized inspection of the
motor vehicle for the purposes specified under 75 Pa.C.S. §
1799.4 (relating to examination of vehicle repairs) or
section 11 of the act of December 29, 1972 (P.L.1713,
No.367), known as the Motor Vehicle Physical Damage Appraiser
Act.
(d) Grading PENALTIES .--
(1) A violation of subsection (a) is a summary offense
punishable by a fine of not more than $500 $750 per
20250SB0779PN1862 - 3 -
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