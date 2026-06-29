Senate Bill 779 Printer's Number 1862

PENNSYLVANIA, June 29 - (1) refuses, during posted hours of operation, to

release a towed motor vehicle to the owner or operator of the

motor vehicle, or an authorized representative of the owner

or operator of the motor vehicle, unless a law enforcement

officer has requested that the motor vehicle be held. Release

of the motor vehicle may be conditioned on the payment of

towing and storage and related services;

(2) fails to post, and when requested provide, towing

fees, storage fees, related service fees and hours of

operation at the towing storage facility;

(3) refuses to itemize in writing all charges to be paid

for the towed motor vehicle;

(4) refuses to accept payment in cash, credit card from

a common issuer or a check from an insurance company or

authorized tower or salvor acting on behalf of the insurance

company;

(5) charges a storage fee for a period during which

access to the motor vehicle has been unreasonably refused to

the owner or operator of the motor vehicle, or an authorized

representative of the owner or operator of the motor vehicle,

during posted business hours; or

(6) refuses to allow an authorized inspection of the

motor vehicle for the purposes specified under 75 Pa.C.S. §

1799.4 (relating to examination of vehicle repairs) or

section 11 of the act of December 29, 1972 (P.L.1713,

No.367), known as the Motor Vehicle Physical Damage Appraiser

Act.

(d) Grading PENALTIES .--

(1) A violation of subsection (a) is a summary offense

punishable by a fine of not more than $500 $750 per

20250SB0779PN1862 - 3 -

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