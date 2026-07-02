Avalue Industrial PCs Deliver High Performance While Advancing Sustainable Operations

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avalue Technology Inc. (TPEx: 3479.TWO), a provider specializing in industrial computing, embedded systems, and Edge AI solutions, is advancing sustainable industrial computing through high-performance, energy-efficient platforms that help organizations accelerate digital transformation while supporting ESG initiatives and net-zero goals.As artificial intelligence (AI), Edge AI, the Internet of Things (IoT), and smart manufacturing continue to reshape industries worldwide, the demand for real-time data processing and intelligent decision-making is growing rapidly. Industrial computers and embedded computing platforms have become the foundation of smart factories, healthcare systems, logistics automation, and smart city infrastructure. However, the increasing complexity of AI models and the rapid growth of data volumes have also driven greater demand for computing power, resulting in higher energy consumption and carbon emissions. Striking the right balance between AI performance, energy efficiency, and sustainability has therefore become a key priority for organizations pursuing digital transformation and ESG initiatives. As organizations accelerate AI adoption while pursuing net-zero goals, Avalue continues to expand its portfolio of energy-efficient Edge AI platforms powered by the latest IntelCore™ Ultra and IntelPanther Lake processors. Through its high-performance, low-power embedded platforms and industrial motherboards, Avalue enables customers to build smarter, more resilient, and more sustainable edge computing environments.At Avalue, sustainable computing goes beyond reducing power consumption—it encompasses intelligent system architecture, energy efficiency, product reliability, and lifecycle optimization. Among these, performance per watt has emerged as a critical benchmark for next-generation industrial computing, reflecting not only AI processing capability but also how efficiently computing resources are utilized. Powered by IntelCore™ Ultra processors, the EMS-ARH fanless Edge AI system delivers up to 99 TOPS of AI performance by leveraging heterogeneous computing across the CPU, GPU, and NPU. This architecture enables high-performance AI inference while maintaining exceptional energy efficiency, making it well suited for smart manufacturing, machine vision, intelligent transportation, and industrial automation. For embedded devices and intelligent edge applications, the ECM-PTL 3.5-inch single board computers combine compact form factors, high integration, and low-power design to provide equipment manufacturers with flexible, energy-efficient platforms for Edge AI deployments, even in space- and power-constrained environments. Looking ahead, Avalue continues to expand its next-generation AI portfolio with the EMX-PTLP Thin Mini-ITX motherboard based on IntelPanther Lake processors, delivering up to 180 TOPS of AI computing performance. Designed for increasingly demanding workloads such as generative AI, intelligent image analytics, and large-scale AI inference, the platform further advances performance per watt, enabling more powerful AI computing with lower energy consumption.Beyond energy efficiency, product longevity is another essential pillar of sustainable computing. Built with industrial-grade components and validated for continuous operation, Avalue's platforms are designed to extend product lifecycles, reduce maintenance requirements, and help minimize electronic waste.As Edge AI continues to transform industrial operations, embedded computing platforms are evolving into intelligent hubs for energy management. By integrating sensors, Edge AI, and real-time analytics, organizations can optimize equipment performance, monitor energy consumption, and improve resource utilization.Moving forward, Avalue will continue advancing industrial motherboards, embedded computing platforms, and Edge AI solutions that combine high performance, energy efficiency, and long-term reliability, empowering customers to build smarter and more sustainable industries.

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