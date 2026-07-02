Avalue Launches ECM-PTL 3.5" Micro Module Powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 Processors to Accelerate Edge AI

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avalue Technology Inc. (TPEx: 3479.TWO), a provider specializing in industrial computer solutions, announces the launch of its next-generation value Technology Inc. (TPEx: 3479.TWO), a provider specializing in industrial computer solutions, announces the launch of its next-generation ECM-PTL 3.5” Micro Module, powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors.. Purpose-built for AI-driven edge computing and industrial automation, ECM-PTL brings AI PC architecture to the edge, delivering powerful AI acceleration, enhanced energy efficiency, and advanced heterogeneous computing capabilities.Extending AI PC Architecture to the EdgeDesigned in line with the evolution of AI PCs, ECM-PTL integrates CPU, GPU, and a dedicated NPU to enable efficient workload distribution. The built-in NPU is optimized for sustained AI workloads, allowing real-time AI inference while reducing CPU and GPU utilization. This architecture makes ECM-PTL ideal for edge scenarios requiring continuous AI processing, including machine vision, smart surveillance, and intelligent automation, where performance, efficiency, and responsiveness are critical.Flexible Expansion for Scalable AI EcosystemsTo support diverse AI deployment needs, ECM-PTL features high-speed DDR5 memory (up to 48GB) and multiple expansion options, including:• M.2 Key M (PCIe Gen5) for high-performance NVMe storage• M.2 Key B supporting 5G, WWAN, and GNSS modules• M.2 Key E for Wi-Fi and wireless connectivityThis flexible design enables seamless integration of AI accelerators, high-speed storage, and wireless communication modules, ensuring scalability for future-ready edge systems.Rich I/O and Quad Display SupportECM-PTL supports up to four independent displays, delivering flexible and versatile visualization capabilities through a combination of DisplayPort , HDMI, USB Type-C with DisplayPort support, and LVDS or eDP interfaces. This multi-display capability makes the platform particularly well-suited for applications such as digital signage, control rooms, and human-machine interface (HMI) systems, where simultaneous multi-screen output is essential.High-Speed Connectivity for Real-Time Data ProcessingEquipped with dual 2.5GbE LAN and support for wireless modules, ECM-PTL ensures reliable, low-latency, and high-bandwidth connectivity—enabling efficient real-time data transmission in edge AI environments.Engineered for Industrial ReliabilityBuilt for demanding environments, ECM-PTL supports wide-range DC input (12V–24V) and offers optional extended temperature operation. Combined with industrial-grade design features such as hardware monitoring, watchdog timer, and TPM 2.0 security, the platform ensures stable and secure operation across diverse deployment scenarios.ECM-PTL 3.5” Micro Module Main Features• IntelCore™ Ultra Series 3 processors• 1 x DDR5 SO-DIMM (up to 7200MHz / 48GB)• Four Display, 1 x DP, 1 x HDMI, 1 x 2CH LVDS or eDP, 1 x USB Type C support DP• Dual Intel2.5GbE LAN (I226LM / I226V or I226IT)• Realtek ALC888S HD Audio with 2W x 2 Amplifier• Expansion Slot, M.2 Key-B, M.2 Key-E, M.2 Key-M• Rich I/O including USB 3.2, USB 2.0, USB Type-C, COM (RS-232/422/485), GPIO• Wide range DC input (12V ~ 24V) with optional extended temperature supportECM-PTL is ideal for a wide range of edge AI and industrial applications, including AI PC-based solutions, smart manufacturing and industrial automation, intelligent video analytics and surveillance, as well as digital signage and human-machine interface (HMI) systems.Accelerate Your Edge AI DeploymentBy combining powerful AI computing, flexible expansion, and industrial-grade reliability, ECM-PTL empowers businesses to accelerate the development and deployment of next-generation edge AI solutions.

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