Avalue Launches RITY-1539 POS Terminal Powered by Intel® Alder Lake-N for Smart Retail Applications

Avalue RITY-1539

Delivering a Reliable, Efficient, and Easy-to-Deploy Platform for Smart Retail Applications

NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avalue Technology Inc. (TPEx: 3479.TWO), a provider specializing in industrial computer solutions, , today announced the launch of its new RITY-1539 POS Terminal, a 15-inch all-in-one point-of-sale system powered by IntelAlder Lake-N processors. Combining low power consumption, reliable performance, and extensive peripheral connectivity, the RITY-1539 is designed for retail stores, restaurants, chain businesses, and a wide range of smart retail applications, helping operators improve efficiency and accelerate digital transformation.As the global retail industry continues to embrace digitalization and automation, POS systems have evolved from simple checkout devices into integrated platforms for sales management, customer engagement, inventory monitoring, and business analytics. Designed for continuous operation and long-term reliability, the RITY-1539 meets the demanding requirements of modern retail environments while offering flexible deployment options.Designed for 24/7 Retail OperationsThe RITY-1539 is equipped with IntelAlder Lake-N processors, delivering an ideal balance of computing performance and energy efficiency for continuous 24/7 operation. Its fanless architecture minimizes maintenance requirements and reduces the risk of hardware failures while preventing dust accumulation that can impact system performance over time. This makes it particularly suitable for high-traffic retail and hospitality environments.The system features a 15-inch XGA display (1024 x 768 resolution) with 5-wire resistive touchscreen technology, enabling accurate touch operation even when users are wearing gloves or have wet hands. This ensures smooth transaction processing and enhances operational convenience in demanding retail and food service settings.Comprehensive Connectivity for Retail IntegrationTo address the growing need for peripheral integration in modern retail environments, the RITY-1539 offers a rich I/O configuration, including:• 2 x COM Ports• 6 x USB Ports (4 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0)• Dual Gigabit Ethernet Ports• HDMI Display Output• Audio InterfaceThe extensive connectivity allows seamless integration with barcode scanners, customer loyalty card readers, electronic receipt systems, cash drawers, customer displays, printers, and various POS peripherals. This enables system integrators and solution providers to quickly deploy complete retail solutions.Stylish Design with Durable ConstructionFeaturing a modern True Flat front panel design and lightweight plastic chassis, the RITY-1539 is available in both black and white color options, allowing it to blend naturally into contemporary retail and restaurant environments.The front panel is rated IP65, providing protection against dust and liquid splashes while simplifying daily cleaning and maintenance. The system also supports both VESA mounting and desktop stand installation, offering deployment flexibility to accommodate various business environments.Supporting Diverse Smart Retail and Hospitality ApplicationsThe RITY-1539 is ideal for applications such as:• POS Checkout Terminals• Restaurant Ordering Systems• Self-Checkout Kiosks• Store Operations Management Platforms• Customer Membership Services• Inventory and Transaction Monitoring CentersWith dual LAN connectivity and a stable computing platform, businesses can efficiently manage transaction data, inventory status, and operational information in real time, making the RITY-1539 a critical information hub within smart retail ecosystems.Long Lifecycle Support for Enterprise DeploymentTo help customers reduce upgrade risks and maximize return on investment, the RITY-1539 is built on Intelembedded platform technology with long-term product availability. The platform is expected to be supported through Q1 2033, providing retailers, system integrators, and chain operators with confidence in long-term deployment planning.Avalue Technology continues to expand its presence in smart retail, healthcare, industrial automation, and edge computing markets. Through reliable and innovative embedded computing platforms, Avalue remains committed to helping customers worldwide build more competitive and intelligent application solutions.For more information, visit Avalue Website, or contact us using our online contact form.About Avalue TechnologyAvalue Technology was founded in 2000 and is a provider specializing in industrial computer solutions. Avalue Technology has a proven track record of success in the industrial control industry, and we leverage that experience to provide reliable and trustworthy customized products and services. Our primary products are embedded and industrial computer solutions, with a focus on smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, smart transportation, smart retail, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications. Avalue is committed to the sustainable growth of our company. We are guided by the business philosophy of "stability, innovation, diligence, and enthusiasm, and enjoyment of work and life." We are dedicated to leveraging the power of intelligence and sustainability to disrupt the future of digital blueprints and to drive positive, long-term change in the smart industry.

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