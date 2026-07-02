Santai Seaplane Inaugurates Banyuwangi Operations Base

Santai Seaplane inaugurates its East Java Banyuwangi Operations Base, to launch premium seaplane travel and scenic flights across the Indonesian archipelago.

This type of innovative & sustainable tourism aligns with our vision. Enhancing inter-island connectivity through amphibious aviation creates unforgettable experiences that define Wonderful Indonesia” — Ni Made Ayu Marthini, Deputy Minister for Marketing, Ministry of Tourism

BANYUWANGI, EAST JAVA, INDONESIA, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Santai Seaplane , Indonesia's new premier amphibious aviation provider, proudly announces the official inauguration of its new Operations Base in Banyuwangi. The milestone event marks a transformative moment for regional tourism and connectivity, establishing Banyuwangi not only as the "Sunrise of Java," but as a vital hub for premium eco-tourism and seamless inter-island travel.The inauguration ceremony, held on June 10 at the new operations base, showcased Santai Seaplane's commitment to elevating the Indonesian travel experience. The new facility will serve as the central node for a robust network of awe-inspiring scenic flights, essential island connections, and bespoke charter services."Banyuwangi is the perfect launchpad for our expanding operations. Its strategic location, breathtaking natural landscapes, and forward-thinking leadership make it an ideal hub. We are not just launching our operations base today; we are unlocking new ways for the world to experience the unparalleled beauty of the Indonesian archipelago." — Wirmandi Sugriat, CEO, Santai SeaplaneThe establishment of this base is a collaborative triumph, strategically supported by local and central authorities, InJourney and airport management."We are thrilled to welcome Santai Seaplane to Banyuwangi International Airport. This operation introduces a unique aviation product that perfectly complements our existing infrastructure. It reinforces our airport's status as a sustainable, dynamic and growing gateway to East Java." — Mohamad Holik Muardi, General Manager, Banyuwangi International AirportUnveiling Spectacular New RoutesSantai Seaplane will offer an array of meticulously curated routes originating from the Banyuwangi Operations Base:Signature Scenic Flights: Unforgettable aerial tours over the stunning turquoise crater lake of Mount Ijen and the dramatic, otherworldly landscapes of Mount Bromo.Bali Connectivity: Rapid, picturesque connections to Bali, featuring routes to Lt. Col. Wisnu Airfield and Menjangan in North-West Bali and direct flights to Ngurah Rai International Airport, as well as nearby water landing and take off sites.The "Beyond" Network: Seamless tropical island-hopping to the Gili Islands, Lombok, West Sumbawa and beyond.Bespoke Charters: Private, point-to-point charter opportunities to major East Java urban centers including Malang and Surabaya, designed for both luxury leisure and efficient corporate travel."The arrival of Santai Seaplane elevates our beloved 'Sunrise of Java' to entirely new heights. This premium service opens up our magnificent region to higher-yield tourism and showcases Banyuwangi's readiness to compete on the global stage." — Hj. Ipuk Fiestiandani, S. Pd., M.KP, Regent of BanyuwangiA Shared Vision for the Future: Sustainable Luxury and Archipelagic ConnectivityLooking beyond today's inauguration, the Banyuwangi base represents the first foundational step in Santai Seaplane's ambitious 10-year master plan to redefine remote travel across all of Indonesia. Working in close, ongoing alignment with the government and commercial partners, Santai Seaplane aims to pioneer a sustainable, low-impact aviation network. This long-term strategy focuses on deploying next-generation, eco-efficient amphibious aircraft to establish water-aerodromes across the country, effectively unlocking pristine, hard-to-reach destinations without the heavy environmental or financial cost of traditional runway infrastructure. The Ministry of Tourism has lauded the initiative as a key driver for the "Wonderful Indonesia" campaign, drawing high-value international and domestic tourists to emerging hubs."Innovative and sustainable tourism products like those offered by Santai Seaplane align perfectly with our strategic vision. Enhancing inter-island connectivity through amphibious aviation creates the unforgettable experiences that define Wonderful Indonesia." — Ni Made Ayu Marthini, Deputy Minister for Marketing, Ministry of Tourism, Republic of IndonesiaCrucial to this long-term growth is a deeply integrated ecosystem of partnerships with Indonesia's leading luxury hospitality brands. Santai Seaplane is collaborating with premium and luxury resorts, private island reserves, and premium eco-lodges to co-create exclusive, "lounge-to-lagoon" guest itineraries. By bypassing traditional airport transit bottlenecks, these partnerships will soon allow affluent travelers to transfer seamlessly from major international hubs directly to the private docks of the archipelago's most exclusive destinations.Together with the Ministry and its hospitality partners, Santai Seaplane is not merely shortening travel times — it is reshaping Indonesia's global standing as a world-class, sustainable luxury travel destination.Beyond Tourism: A Vital Lifeline and Multi-Mission UtilityWhile elevating premium travel remains a core pillar, Santai Seaplane's capability looks beyond leisure to serve as a critical infrastructure asset for the nation. The unique, versatile nature of amphibious aircraft allows Santai Seaplane to pivot seamlessly into essential utility and humanitarian sectors, ensuring these aircraft double as a lifeline for isolated communities.Moving forward, Santai Seaplane is actively developing frameworks to support regional development through a variety of specialized operations:Emergency Medical Evacuations (Medevac): Providing rapid, lifesaving transit from remote coastal areas and islands lacking standard runways to major medical facilities.Crucial Goods & Cargo Delivery: Accelerating the supply chain for time-sensitive, high-value cargo and essential supplies to remote archipelagic communities.Environmental & Maritime Monitoring Missions: Partnering with government and conservation agencies to conduct aerial surveys, wildlife monitoring, and disaster-relief support.By marrying premium hospitality with indispensable multi-mission capabilities, Santai Seaplane is committed to maximizing the social, economic, and logistical resilience of Indonesia's coastal regions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.