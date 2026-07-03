Siam Seaplane Elevates Thailand’s Premium Aviation Network with Expanded Operational Hub at Don Mueang Airport

Dr. Worakanya Siripidej (middle) with stakeholders from Airports of Thailand, Ministry of Transport, CATC, Ministry of Tourism and Tourism Authority of Thailand

New facility strengthens private aviation, celebrates historic pilot certifications, and sets stage for nation’s first commercial amphibious seaplane network.

This new hub strengthens our ability to deliver exceptional last-mile aviation services by connecting people with Thailand's most extraordinary land and waterfront destinations.” — Dr. Worakanya Siripidej, CEO

BANGKOK, THAILAND, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Siam Seaplane , Thailand’s premier private charter and amphibious seaplane operator, has officially unveiled its newly expanded operational office base at Don Mueang International Airport (DMK) Terminal 1. Serving as the company’s central operational command centre, this facility marks a major milestone in Siam Seaplane's growth, enhancing flight operations, elevating guest services, and driving strategic network expansion.This expanded hub lays the crucial foundation for an interconnected future, advancing premium last-mile aviation and unlocking unprecedented luxury tourism opportunities across the Kingdom.Charting the Future: A Premium, High-Speed NetworkLooking ahead, Siam Seaplane is actively growing its last-mile mobility network designed to redefine regional connectivity and provide faster, seamless access to Thailand's most exclusive destinations. The planned network will initially launch across two key operating regions:The Andaman Network (Southern Thailand): Seamlessly linking premier coastal and island destinations including Phuket, Phang Nga, Koh Yao Noi, Krabi, Phi Phi, Koh Lanta, Koh Lipe, and Trang. This network is engineered to dramatically reduce travel times, opening new horizons for luxury hospitality and premium leisure travel.The Bangkok Hub Network: Routes departing from Bangkok are expected to connect travellers to extraordinary destinations within approximately 1.5 hours, including Pattaya, Prachuap, Hua Hin, Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, Koh Tao, Rayong, Koh Chang and Koh Kood.To support this long-term vision, Siam Seaplane also announced plans to establish a brand-new operational hub in Krabi later this year, which will serve as a strategic base for future operations and the gradual rollout of the Andaman seaplane network."Our new operational hub represents far more than a new office," said Mr. Dennis Keller, Group Chief Executive Officer of Seaplane Asia Group. "It reflects our long-term commitment to actively contribute to the growth of a premium aviation ecosystem across Southeast Asia. Siam Seaplane is reinforcing its operational foundation to redefine regional connectivity, unlock new tourism opportunities, and set new standards for premium last-mile aviation. Together with our teams, partners, and regulators, we are turning a long-term vision into reality."Dr. Worakanya Siripidej, Chief Executive Officer of Siam Seaplane, added: "This operational hub strengthens our ability to deliver exceptional private aviation services today while preparing for the launch of Thailand's first commercial seaplane network. As we continue progressing with water landing site development and regulatory milestones, our vision remains clear: to connect people with Thailand's most extraordinary destinations through safe, sustainable, and world-class aviation."Elevating Industry Standards: A Historic Milestone in Thai AviationIn tandem with the hub expansion, Siam Seaplane celebrated a major operational breakthrough, becoming one of the first companies to have Thai pilots successfully achieve internationally recognized Seaplane Rating certifications. Siam Seaplane’s first round of pilots completed this rigorous training in France through Aquitaine Hydravion, underscoring the company’s uncompromising commitment to global safety standards ahead of its commercial water-based launch."By combining world-class international training with rigorous operational discipline, we are building the foundation for safe, reliable, and premium seaplane operations in Thailand," said Mr. Narawut Ngamdee, Head of Flight Operations at Siam Seaplane. "Our Thai pilot’s new seaplane certification, in addition to our foreign seaplane captains, is not only a proud achievement for our team but also an important milestone for the future of seaplane aviation in the country. Behind every successful flight is meticulous preparation, uncompromising safety, and a commitment to operating at the highest international standards."During the official opening ceremony, leadership shared the company's strategic roadmap for growing last-mile air charters and water landing infrastructure, while guests participated in an exclusive, up-close aircraft viewing experience on the airport apron.About Siam Seaplane & Siam Scenic Operating in Thailand since 2019, Siam Seaplane is set to offer Thailand’s first of its kind premium seaplane service, providing faster, easier and seamless access to waterfront resorts, beaches and marinas. A premium service for any holiday makers, groups of friends and families, and the most exclusive VIP service for discerning executives and influential persons. Siam Scenic, a brand by Siam Seaplane, offers land-to-land air charter and scenic flights in Thailand, and is designed to bring guests closer to the region’s natural wonders and cultural treasures through tailored premium air journeys. Our Cessna Grand Caravan 208 EX aircraft is comparable to private jet comfort, yet at an accessible price.Once in a lifetime — every time

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