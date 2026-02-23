Seaplane Asia and NexAvian Announce Strategic MoU to Accelerate Advanced Air Mobility in Southeast Asia

Nick Fragassi and Mickey Aumock at the APAC AAM Leadership Summit Feb, 2026 Seaplane Asia’s signature amphibious aircraft, designed for seamless travel across Southeast Asia’s islands and waterfront destinations A next-generation eVTOL aircraft in flight over an urban skyline, showcasing the future of advanced air mobility.

The agreement brings together Seaplane Asia’s expertise in amphibious aviation and air mobility with NexAvian’s capabilities in emerging aviation technologies.

This strengthens our shared mission to advance sustainable mobility. We can accelerate the development of infrastructure, regulatory frameworks & operational concepts, shaping the future of aviation.” — Nick Fragassi, COO NexAvian

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seaplane Asia Group, a regional pioneer in amphibious and premium air mobility, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with NexAvian Pte. Ltd. during the 2026 Singapore Airshow. This collaboration marks a significant step toward shaping the future of advanced air mobility , regional connectivity, and sustainable aviation across Southeast Asia.The agreement brings together Seaplane Asia’s operational expertise in amphibious aviation and regional air mobility with NexAvian’s strong capabilities in emerging aviation technologies, AAM ecosystem development, and regulatory engagement. Both companies share a long-term vision to support practical, safe, and sustainable progress in next-generation aviation.“Seaplane Asia is redefining how people move across Southeast Asia with safe, efficient, and sustainable mobility. Our collaboration with NexAvian strengthens this mission. Together, we can support governments, regulators, and industry partners as they build the foundations for next-generation aviation across the region,” comments Michael J Aumock, CCO of Seaplane Asia.“Our collaboration with Seaplane Asia strengthens our shared mission to advance safe, scalable, and sustainable mobility. By combining our networks and capabilities, we can help accelerate the development of infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, and operational concepts that will shape the future of aviation in this region.” commented Nick Fragassi, Co-Founder & COO of NexAvian Pte Ltd.Strengthening the Advanced Air Mobility EcosystemUnder the MoU, the two organisations will coordinate their efforts to engage with, and advise government agencies, regulators, and industry bodies across Southeast Asia. Joint participation in working groups, technical discussions, and national AAM framework development is planned, with Thailand identified as an initial priority market.Broader Market Access and Regional Opportunities - Seaplane Asia and NexAvian will facilitate introductions across their networks and explore collaborative opportunities with OEMs, infrastructure developers, airports, investors, tourism partners, and technology providers. Both organisations plan to take part together in conferences, delegations, and government presentations aimed at expanding sustainable air transport solutions across the region.Knowledge Sharing and Capability Synergy - The MoU includes cooperation in sharing non-confidential knowledge in key areas such as flight operations, safety frameworks, regulatory pathways, certification processes, infrastructure concepts including water aerodromes and vertiports, and market insights. This collective approach aims to accelerate readiness for new mobility technologies and operational models.Exploring Joint Business Initiatives - The partnership will study future opportunities including feasibility studies, advisory engagements, pilot projects, hybrid electric or amphibious aircraft demonstrations, and early operational concepts. Both companies may also collaborate on investor engagement and ecosystem development projects. Any specific projects will be formalised under separate agreements.

