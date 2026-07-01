WHINE WEDNESDAY: Van Orden’s Twitter Use Wrapped

Welcome to Whine Wednesday with Derrick Van Orden, America’s fiercest keyboard warrior. We comb through the hundreds of tweets DVO posts during a week so you don’t have to. Grab a glass and join us for Whine Wednesday!

MADISON, Wis. — Van Orden has had quite the head-spinning week as evidenced by his 82 tweets. From USAID conspiracies to standing behind Trump’s decision to not sign the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, you can find all the highlights (or lowlights) of Van Orden’s online presence this past week below.

DVO’S DADDY OF THE WEEK: TRUMP AGAIN

We know—it’s getting a bit redundant, but Van Orden seriously cannot let his love for Donald Trump dim. After Trump announced he would be signing bipartisan legislation to lower housing costs, Van Orden celebrated, saying, “This is America First.”

This is America First. https://t.co/C0a8QB3JY1 — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) June 24, 2026

But, in typical fashion, Trump decided to put personal priorities over those of working-class Americans. Trump cancelled the signing of the bill until his favorite voter suppression bill, the SAVE Act, is passed—withholding a bill that would actually lessen the cost crisis to push extreme Voter ID legislation that would disenfranchise countless Americans. What did Van Orden have to say about this? That it was the correct decision.

Yes they should. — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) June 26, 2026

His defense? It’s Trump’s political instinct. Right—definitely not that Van Orden knows he doesn’t stand a chance at being re-elected without mass voter suppression efforts. Van Orden and Trump are two peas in a pod: focused on their own self-interest rather than serving their constituents.

WORST TAKE: USAID is a Democrat Money Laundering Scheme

Derrick Van Orden’s newest conspiracy theory is that USAID is just a Democratic money-laundering scheme—echoing sentiment from last month, when he said Medicaid (another program Van Orden has cut to give tax breaks to billionaires) is funding Democratic campaigns.

USAID? You mean the democrat money laundering agency? — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) June 27, 2026

We have a message for Van Orden: it is OK to admit that cutting thousands of jobs through DOGE was not a good idea—it’s actually a popular opinion! As for this claim, we would love Derrick Van Orden to speak face-to-face with the thousands of USAID employees who lost their jobs and had their entire lives uprooted by a power-hungry trillionaire. We aren’t holding our breath though, Van Orden tends to hide behind a screen while defending his rich and powerful buddies out in Washington.

Solution to high gas prices: Tweeting!

This week, Van Orden put out a phenomenal solution to the heightened gas prices: tweeting that they need to be lower. Yeah, that’ll do it!

He is correct. — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) June 27, 2026

However, it would be negligent if we didn’t point out that gas prices wouldn’t be this high if it weren’t for Van Orden’s support of the war-of-choice with Iran, which immediately caused the price of fuel to skyrocket. Instead of working to reverse the choices by the Trump administration that have caused these heightening prices, Van Orden has stood fervently behind his MAGA puppetmasters, defending their decisions that got us here in the first place. He had the opportunity to do the right thing—yet continues to call for escalation in Iran.

Iran will comport themselves as a civilized nation or they will be a smoking pile of rubble. https://t.co/RKKDQRJ5F4 — Derrick Van Orden (@derrickvanorden) June 26, 2026

Editor’s Note: Thanks for tuning in to Whine Wednesday this week. Don’t forget to tune into Thirsty Thursday, our video format of Whine Wednesday, tomorrow on our social media pages!