WisDems Statement on Officer Involved Shooting and Killing of Black Man in Downtown Madison



MADISON, Wis. — In response to yesterday’s officer involved shooting that lead to the killing of of a Black man in downtown Madison, WisDems Chair Devin Remiker released the following statement:



“In a country like ours where gun violence and the killing of community residents on our streets almost feels like a common occurrence, the killing we saw in that video is beyond horrific. While it is a good first step that an independent and thorough investigation will occur, it must go to great lengths to explain why this man, on the ground and surrounded by four police officers, was shot multiple times—if any explanation except complete disregard can even be offered. We have seen time and again how Black citizens have been callously killed by law enforcement, and it is past time that real justice is delivered for the victims. Our hearts go out to the victim, his family, and the entire community that is reeling from this killing.”

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