WisDems Statement on Donald Trump’s Election Conspiracy Speech

MADISON, Wis. — In response to Donald Trump’s false and fearmongering speech on election conspiracies on Thursday evening, WisDems Chair Devin Remiker released the following statement:

“Donald Trump and Republicans are so afraid of a devastating defeat in the midterms because of their cost-raising policies that they want to scare us from voting by peddling repeatedly debunked 2020 election conspiracy claims. Wisconsinites have won against Trump and his election denying buddies’ deranged claims before, and we have yet to cower in the face of their scare tactics. There’s only one way out of this—and that is making sure every Republican who peddles Trump’s sore loser lies loses their job come November.”

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