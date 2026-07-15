Elon Musk Election Bribery Linked to Tiffany Campaign

MADISON, Wis. — New reporting from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reveals two complaints have been filed against Elon Musk by the bipartisan Wisconsin Election Commission for violating state election bribery law during his failed attempt to elect a conservative judge to the Wisconsin Supreme Court in 2025. One of the recipients of Musk’s $1 million bribes was the president of the Wisconsin College Republicans, a group closely aligned with Nick Fuentes and other far-right figures and which has close ties to Tom Tiffany’s gubernatorial campaign.

Earlier this year, the Wisconsin College Republicans, who are pledging to support their endorsed candidate in the gubernatorial race, Tom Tiffany, received $1 million from out-of-state MAGA billionaire donors. Tiffany voted for the legislation allowing these kinds of donations in 2015 when it passed despite Democratic opposition.

“Tom Tiffany has been connected to one election scandal after another. Accepting money and support from far-right aligned groups whose members have accepted potentially illegal bribes from Elon Musk is outrageous,” said Democratic Party of Wisconsin spokesperson Emily Stuckey. “These shady ties are too coincidental to ignore and raise questions about what other MAGA billionaire-connected scandals are lurking for this campaign.”

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