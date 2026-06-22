Special Session Announced for June 30, 2026
Lawrence County Executive David Morgan has called a Special Session for Tuesday, June 30, 2026.
The meeting will convene at 5:00 p.m. and will be held in Courtroom A of the County Courthouse located at 240 W. Gaines Street, Lawrenceburg.
The public is encouraged to attend.
Published 6/22/26
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