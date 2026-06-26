Budget Committee to Reconvene June 30, 2026

The Budget Committee will reconvene its recessed meeting from June 25 on Tuesday, June 30, at 5:30 p.m. or immediately following the conclusion of the Special Session Commission meeting.

All meetings will be held in the second-floor conference room of the County Administrative Center, located at 200 W. Gaines Street in Lawrenceburg.

The public is encouraged to attend.

Budget Committee Meeting Note: As this meeting is a continuation of the Budget Committee’s June 25, 2026, meeting, a separate public notice is not required. However, in the interest of transparency, this meeting information is being published and made available to the public.

Published 6/26/26