AGENDA: July 28, 2026 Regular Session

1. Resolution 20260728-01 Approving Minutes of May 26, 2026 Regular Session of the Lawrence County Board of County Commissioners

Sponsor:Resolution Committee.

2. Resolution 20260728-02 Approving Minutes of June 30, 2026 Special Session of the Lawrence County Board of County Commissioners Sponsor: Resolution Committee.

3. Resolution 20260728-03 Declaring a Temporary Moratorium on the Establishment, Construction, Development, Expansion, or Operation of Data Centers, Cryptocurrency Mining Facilities, and Certain High-Density Computing Operations Within Lawrence County. Sponsor: Shane Eaton and Wayne Yocom.

4. Resolution 20260728-04 Adopting the Certified Tax Rate. Sponsor: Budget Committee.

5. Resolution 20260728-05 Approving Non-Profit and Charitable Contributions Sponsor: Budget Committee.

6. Resolution 20260728-06 Approving Distribution of the Hotel-Motel Tax.

Sponsor: Budget Committee. 7. Resolution 20260728-07 Approving Allocation of a Portion of the Opioid Abatement Settlement Funds. Sponsor: Budget Committee.

8. Resolution 20260728-08

Fixing the Tax Levy in Lawrence County, TN for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2027.

Sponsor: Budget Committee.

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