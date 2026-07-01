SPD Newsletter – June 2026

Welcome to SPD’s Precinct Safety Brief for June.

Dear Valued Precinct Safety Partner, Welcome to SPD’s Safety Newsletter for June. Public safety is the backbone of a thriving home and SPD knows you need information to protect your business operations, your home, and your families. This monthly newsletter demonstrates our commitment to helping you achieve your mission.

Letter from Chief Barnes

To the greater Seattle community, June has been an incredibly busy month for the City, and your Seattle Police Department has risen to the challenge. From the FIFA World Cup matches, festivities, and crowds; to the Summer Solstice and Pride parades; to Mariners’ games and concerts; to, of course, our top job of answering 911 calls and keeping our community safe, our officers have handled everything with professionalism and dedication. I could not be prouder. Our City, Our Safety meetings are on their return trips through the precincts. Your input has been vital in helping determine how you want public safety to look in Seattle. We can’t wait to see you at the next one. This is my second summer in Seattle, and it truly is the most beautiful place I have ever seen. It is no surprise that reporters covering the World Cup named Seattle’s stadium experience the best among the 16 FIFA host sites. The mountains, the water, the busy city, and the people. Seattle is a very special place, and I am proud to be your Chief of Police. Sincerely, Chief Shon Barnes

Precinct Crime Wrap

For the June newsletter, we’ve prepared a year-over-year recap for your awareness. We will share monthly updates going forward.

North Precinct :

For the June newsletter, we’ve prepared a year-over-year recap for your awareness. We will share monthly updates going forward.

The overall reported crime dropped 2.2% overall

Violent crime decreased by 4.6% (including 4.9% fewer aggravated assaults, 2.6% fewer robberies, 2 fewer rapes and 3 fewer homicides)

Property crime increased by 1.4% (including 13.2% fewer motor vehicle thefts, 2.7% fewer larceny thefts, 7.5% more burglaries and 10 more arsons)

Shots fired decreased by 24.3%

Top three police report crime categories in 2026 YTD are:

Larceny-theft: 3,376 offenses accounting for 37.4% of the precinct total offenses Burglary: 1,169 offenses accounting for 12% of the precinct total offenses Stolen or Damaged Property Offenses: 894 offenses accounting for 9.9% of the precinct total offenses

Year-over-year CAD Call Insights

The community generated 9-1-1 calls (dispatch calls) have increased by 5% (+1171 calls) when comparing the same time periods in 2025 and 2026. The proactive officer activity events (on view) have increased by 15% (+1200 events) when comparing the same time periods in 2025 and 2026.

East Precinct :

The overall reported crime dropped by 7.3%

Violent crime increased by 0.9% (including 1.9% less aggravated assaults, 4.9% more robberies, 3 more rapes and 1 more homicide)

Property crime decreased by 2% (including 7% fewer motor vehicle thefts, 5.4% less larceny thefts, 2.5% more burglaries and 4 less arsons)

Shots fired increased by 11%

Top three police report crime categories in 2026 YTD are:

Larceny-theft: 1783 offenses accounting for 32.9% of the precinct total offenses Burglary: 709 offenses accounting for 13.1% of the precinct total offenses Simple Assaults: 644 offenses accounting for 11.9% of the precinct total offenses

Year-over-year CAD Call Insights

The community generated 9-1-1 calls (dispatch calls) have increased by 7% (+1511 calls) when comparing the same time periods in 2025 and 2026. The proactive officer activity events (on view) have decreased by 2% (-164 events) when comparing the same time periods in 2025 and 2026.

West Precinct

The overall reported crime stayed the same

Violent crime increased by 9.2% (including 5% more aggravated assaults, 28% more robberies, 5 less rapes and 2 less homicides)

Property crime increased by 2.1% (including 10.1% fewer motor vehicle thefts, same amount of larceny thefts, 5.9% more burglaries and 7 more arsons)

Shots fired increased by 11%

Top three police report crime categories in 2026 YTD are:

Larceny-theft: 2601 offenses accounting for 33.2% of the precinct total offenses Burglary: 967 offenses accounting for 12.3% of the precinct total offenses Simple Assaults: 876 offenses accounting for 11.2% of the precinct total offenses

Year-over-year CAD Call Insights

The community generated 9-1-1 calls (dispatch calls) have increased by 5% (+1236 calls) when comparing the same time periods in 2025 and 2026. The proactive officer activity events (on view) have increased by 8% (+1017 events) when comparing the same time periods in 2025 and 2026.

South Precinct

The overall reported crime dropped 8.9% overall

Violent crime increased by 4.8% (including 1.2% more aggravated assaults, same number of robberies, 13 more rapes and 1 more homicide)

Property crime decreased by 16.9% (including 19.4% fewer motor vehicle thefts, 22.5% fewer larceny thefts, 12.6% fewer burglaries and 4 more arsons)

Shots fired decreased by 44%

Top three police report crime categories in 2026 YTD are:

Larceny-theft: 1102 offenses accounting for 29% of the precinct total offenses Simple Assaults: 420 offenses accounting for 11.1% of the precinct total offenses Stolen or Damaged Property Offenses: 415 offenses accounting for 10.9% of the precinct total offenses

Year-over-year CAD Call Insights

The community generated 9-1-1 calls (dispatch calls) have increased by 4% (+609 calls) when comparing the same time periods in 2025 and 2026. The proactive officer activity events (on view) have increased by 11% (+844 events) when comparing the same time periods in 2025 and 2026.

Southwest Precinct

The overall reported crime dropped 9.7% overall

Violent crime decreased by 18.8% (including 23.2% fewer aggravated assaults, 5.8% fewer robberies, 4 fewer rapes, and homicides stayed as none)

Property crime decreased by 7.5% (including 41.8% fewer motor vehicle thefts, 5.1% fewer larceny thefts, 1.2% less burglaries and 1 more arson)

Shots fired decreased by 13%

Top three police report crime categories in 2026 YTD are:

Larceny-theft: 964 offenses accounting for 36.9% of the precinct total offenses Simple Assaults: 289 offenses accounting for 11.1% of the precinct total offenses Burglary: 256 offenses accounting for 9.8% of the precinct total offenses

Year-over-year CAD Call Insights

The community generated 9-1-1 calls (dispatch calls) have decreased by 1% (-92 calls) when comparing the same time periods in 2025 and 2026. The proactive officer activity events (on view) have decreased by 15% (-1055 events) when comparing the same time periods in 2025 and 2026.

Welcome 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being played in 16 cities across the globe, and as you know by now there are six matches right here in Seattle!The Seattle Police Department has had officers working throughout the city supporting the games, including directing traffic, keeping streets clear, and offering support to the thousands of visitors. In the words of Chief Shon Barnes, “Public Safety is our Number one Priority!”

Just in time for the World Cup games SPD updated our officers’ summer uniforms to high-visibility uniform polos. The neon polos were designed to make officers easy to spot in the crowds. You will see officers in these polos not just around the Stadium District matches, but while working in and around major summertime events.



New Language App to Connect with our Community!

The City of Seattle’s LanguageLine InSight phone app was installed on all Seattle Police Department work phones last week. LanguageLine InSight is another way to access existing interpretation services in the field. The app will allow Seattle Police officers and personnel to connect directly with a professional interpreter within seconds through a call or video call from their phone to help with translation for community members.

This tool will:

Save time during interactions

Provide video interpretation, including American Sign Language (ASL)

Support communication in more than 240 languages

Safe City Spotlight

Seattle Safety Tips:

If you see suspicious activity, call 9-1-1 Did you know, you can also call or text 9-1-1 in multiple languages

Be sure not to leave your furry friends in the car for any period of time. It gets really hot in there and Fido or Fluffy can’t cool down like you or I. Seriously, they can die. If you see a pet trapped in a hot car, call 911. We will get them out.

Sign up to receive emergency alerts from the City of Seattle

Save the Date: Community Events with SPD:

July 7 – Our City Our Safety meeting – Bitter Lake Community Center.

July 15- SPD LGBTQ+ Community Advisory Meeting – Community Roots Housing.

Discover SPD Online:

Spotlight:

Pride Month: SPD’s special “Pride Car” has been seen throughout Seattle this month. You will continue to see this vehicle at community events throughout the summer.

To ring in Pride Month, Chief Shon Barnes joined Mayor Katie Wilson, members of Seattle City Council, government colleagues, and community members at the City of Seattle’s 14th Annual LGBTQ+ Pride Flag Raising event at City Hall on June 1st.