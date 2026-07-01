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July AFA Employee of the Month

July 1 2026

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JBR Headshot 2026 200x133July 2026 AFA Employee of the Month

Awarded to:  Dr. Janna Bernstein Rogers

Title: Director, Office of Sponsored Projects 

Dr. Janna Bernstein Rogers is highly deserving of Administrative Faculty of the Month recognition for the leadership, dedication, and positivity she brings to the College of Southern Nevada. As Director of the Office of Sponsored Projects, she plays a major role in ensuring grant operations run smoothly, and her expertise is clearly reflected in the quality of her work.

She manages complex grant processes with exceptional accuracy and attention to detail while continuously identifying opportunities to improve systems and reduce barriers for faculty and staff.

What truly distinguishes Dr. Rogers is her approachable and supportive leadership style. She is always willing to answer questions, guide others through grant requirements, and foster a positive, collaborative environment where colleagues feel comfortable seeking assistance.

In addition to her work at CSN, she previously directed the college’s Title V grant and currently serves as an adjunct professor at UNLV, further demonstrating her commitment to higher education and student success.

Dr. Rogers is a trusted leader, valued resource, and instrumental contributor to CSN’s success.

Seeking Nominations for August 2026:

The Administrative Faculty Assembly would like to help you recognize the contributions of administrative and professional faculty at the College of Southern Nevada. If you know any administrative or professional faculty that you feel deserves to be recognized, please take a moment to fill out a short online nomination form. Please direct any questions to the AFA past chair, Eric Garner eric.garner@csn.edu.

More information about the AFA, the Administrative Faculty Employee of the Month, and a list of previous recipients can be found on our website.

Nomination forms are due on the 15th of each month. It takes just a moment; please help recognize a hard-working colleague today! Please use this link https://forms.office.com/r/5AJyL8EtRw to nominate. Thank you for helping to recognize the great work done by your friends and colleagues.

Eric Garner, MPA

Director, Small Business & Entrepreneurship Development

Past Administrative Faculty Assembly Chair

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July AFA Employee of the Month

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