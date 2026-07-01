July AFA Employee of the Month

July 1 2026

July 2026 AFA Employee of the Month

Awarded to: Dr. Janna Bernstein Rogers

Title: Director, Office of Sponsored Projects

Dr. Janna Bernstein Rogers is highly deserving of Administrative Faculty of the Month recognition for the leadership, dedication, and positivity she brings to the College of Southern Nevada. As Director of the Office of Sponsored Projects, she plays a major role in ensuring grant operations run smoothly, and her expertise is clearly reflected in the quality of her work.

She manages complex grant processes with exceptional accuracy and attention to detail while continuously identifying opportunities to improve systems and reduce barriers for faculty and staff.

What truly distinguishes Dr. Rogers is her approachable and supportive leadership style. She is always willing to answer questions, guide others through grant requirements, and foster a positive, collaborative environment where colleagues feel comfortable seeking assistance.

In addition to her work at CSN, she previously directed the college’s Title V grant and currently serves as an adjunct professor at UNLV, further demonstrating her commitment to higher education and student success.

Dr. Rogers is a trusted leader, valued resource, and instrumental contributor to CSN’s success.