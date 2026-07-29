FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: CSN to Host Artist Reception and Artwork Dedication for Yoko Kondo Konopik Collection

July 29 2026

College of Southern Nevada to Host Artist Reception and Artwork Dedication for

Thursday, September 10, 6 PM, Charleston Campus Level Up Gallery

The College of Southern Nevada (CSN), School of Arts & Letters, and Department of Fine Arts invite the public to an Artist Reception and Artwork Dedication celebrating the Yoko Kondo Konopik Collection on Thursday, September 10, 2026, at 6:00 PM. The reception will be held in the Level Up Gallery, Charleston Campus, E Building, 2nd Floor, and is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

The Yoko Kondo Konopik Collection consists of eleven paintings donated to the College of Southern Nevada through the CSN Foundation, a legacy gift representing nearly thirty years of the artist’s career, from 1993 to 2022. The collection is now on permanent display in the Level Up Gallery on the CSN Charleston Campus, where it is seen daily by students, faculty, staff, and community members.

Yoko Kondo Konopik is a Nevada-based, Japanese-American abstract painter whose work brings shape, line, and color together in compositions of extraordinary precision and quiet joy. Konopik studied painting in Tokyo at the ateliers of S. Etchuya and T. Daikubara, and later in Paris under Richard Wilhelm. She has been a member of the Koenji and Ginsai Art Groups in Tokyo, The Art League in Alexandria, Virginia, and the Henderson Art Association. Her work has been exhibited in Egypt, Indonesia, Japan, and the United States. Her paintings were featured in a solo exhibition, Yoko Kondo Konopik On Canvas, at the Barrick Museum of Art at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

The CSN Level Up Galleries are free, family-friendly, and open to the public.

For more information, please call (702) 651-4146

http://www.csn.edu/artgallery

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