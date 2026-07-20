FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: CSN Traveling Exhibition presents Elysian Dimensions by Julia Gonzalez Hall

July 20 2026

A College of Southern Nevada traveling exhibition featuring the work of Julia Gonzalez Hall

August 1, 2026, through October 31, 2026

Charleston Campus Student Union Gallery

November 1, 2026, through February 28, 2027

Henderson Campus Student Union Gallery

Sunday, March 1, 2026, through June 30, 2027

North Las Vegas Campus Tyrone Thompson Student Union Gallery

The College of Southern Nevada, School of Arts & Letters, and Department of Fine Arts will host a solo exhibition of paintings by Nevada-based artist and College of Southern Nevada alumna Julia Gonzalez Hall. Elysian Dimensions: A College of Southern Nevada traveling exhibition featuring the work of Julia Gonzalez Hall, will open on Saturday, August 1, 2026, and will travel throughout the Las Vegas Valley with showings on the CSN Charleston Campus (August 1, 2026 – October 31, 2026), the Henderson Campus (November 1, 2026 – February 28, 2027), and the North Las Vegas Campus (March 1, 2027 – June 30, 2027). A Workshop, Artist Talk, and Reception with light refreshments will take place on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at 6 PM in the Charleston Campus Student Union Art Gallery. The CSN Student Union Art Galleries are free, family-friendly, and open to the public.

Julia Gonzalez Hall is a Los Angeles-born artist whose work is inspired by her Guatemalan and Mexican heritage. She began studying art at a young age, training for five years with a private instructor and enrolling in an Associate of Arts program in Sherman Oaks at age 13. Hall’s classical training fostered a deep appreciation for Contemporary and Abstract Expressionist art, while her love of music continues to influence the vibrant colors and expressive movement found in her work. A multidisciplinary artist, Hall works across oils, acrylics, watercolors, charcoal, sculpture, painting, and photography. Her artwork has been exhibited through public art installations and galleries throughout Las Vegas and has been featured in LA Voyage Magazine. Hall is active with the Left of Center Gallery, where her studio is based, and earned a Bachelor of Arts with a minor in Art History from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in 2025.

When discussing her work, Hall says, “Elysian Dimensions provides a rich investigation into spatial ambiguity and emotional resonance through the dance of color and form. It examines the delicate balance between chaos and order that defines much of abstract art. This exhibition aims to draw visitors in, prompting them to connect with the artwork on a personal level, inspiring their own interpretations. The dynamic interaction between art and viewer is essential, fostering individual reflection and sparking conversations about modern identity and visual culture.”

CSN’s Student Union Art Galleries are free, family-friendly, and open to the public. Gallery hours vary by campus and semester. Please visit https://www.csn.edu/student-unions for current hours of operation.

For more information, please call (702) 651-4146

http://www.csn.edu/artgallery

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