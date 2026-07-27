Back to School Season Brings Ask Me Booths and CSN Connections

July 27 2026

Fall semester is almost here, and CSN is gearing up for two events that will bring some extra energy to the first weeks of class.

First up is the Ask Me Booth, running the first two days of the semester on Monday, Aug. 24, and Tuesday, Aug. 25, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Booths will pop up at multiple locations across all three campuses, staffed by volunteers ready to help students find their way. Think directions, answers to common questions and pointers to campus resources, all the things a new or returning student might need on day one.

The booths run on volunteers, and CSN is looking for staff and faculty willing to give up a 2-hour shift to be that friendly face students remember. No special training required, just a willingness to help and maybe point someone toward the right building. Anyone interested can sign up at tinyurl.com/AskMeBoothFall26.

Then in September, campus life ramps up even more with the return of CSN Connections, the semester’s biggest celebration. The event will make its way through all three campuses over three days:

Henderson campus kicks things off on Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Student Union. North Las Vegas campus follows on Wednesday, Sept. 9, same hours, at June Whitley. Charleston campus wraps things up on Thursday, Sept. 10, also 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Student Union.

Connections has been a CSN tradition since 1971, and this year’s event promises the same mix that’s made it a favorite: free food, music, games, giveaways and Paw Pass. For students, it’s a chance to explore clubs, connect with campus resources and find their people, whether they’re just starting out or finishing up their final semester.

None of it happens without volunteers behind the scenes. CSN is recruiting food handlers and grillers to help keep the celebration running smoothly. Staff and faculty who want to lend a hand can sign up through the volunteer form.

Sign up: signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/105321160071/false#/invitation

Both events are a reminder that CSN’s Coyote spirit shows up in more than just the big moments. It’s in the small ones too, like a student getting pointed toward the right classroom on their first day, or grabbing a free plate at Connections with new friends by their side.