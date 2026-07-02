Five Teens Charged with Robbery

Outstanding response by Hermitage Precinct patrol officers resulted in the arrest of five robbery suspects, one of whom was free on bond for an attempted murder in 2024.

Officers responded to Opry Mills Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. after a 16-year-old male victim reported being beaten and robbed of his cell phone and shoes. According to the victim, one of the suspects thought he “looked at them wrong.”

The suspects, Isaiah McColley, 20, and four other males, three 14-year-olds and a 13-year-old, fled the mall and ran across Briley Parkway before being apprehended. The victim’s belongings were returned to him.

McColley was free on $250,000 bond from his December 2025 arrest for attempted murder related to the shooting of a 17-year-old girl on Calais Circle on September 5, 2024. He is now charged with robbery, evading arrest, disorderly conduct, and contributing to the delinquency of minors. The four teens are charged in Juvenile Court. One of the 14-year-olds is charged with robbery. The remaining juveniles are charged with aggravated robbery.

