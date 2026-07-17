Nashville Fire Department Adds 53 New Firefighters

The Nashville Fire Department added 53 new firefighters to the department during a graduation ceremony at Madison Church of Christ on Friday, July 17th.

Among the recruits are3 Metro Nashville Police Officers who successfully completed NFD’s EMS Training. The officers will return to MNPD as licensed EMTs.

NFD Director Chief William Swann and Mayor Freddie O’Connell presented each graduate with a certificate of completion. Deputy Director Chief Tim Henderson and Chief Training Officer Moses Jefferies IV presented the new firefighters with their official badges. Family, friends and fellow NFD personnel celebrated Battalion 92’s accomplishment during and following the graduation ceremony.

Battalion 92 completed more than 1,000 hours of an intensive curriculum, including classroom lectures and hands-on training. Their hands-on training included live fire training, swift water rescue training and high angle rescue techniques.

“Battalion 92 is a special group because on top of completing the rigorous training needed to become a Nashville Fire Department, they also stepped-up during Winter Storm Fern and staffed warming shelters,” Nashville Fire Department and Nashville Office of Emergency Management Director Chief William Swann said. “We thank our recruits and their families for their commitment to serve our community.”

During the ceremony the NFD awarded Battalion 92 Recruit Paul Mitchell as Valedictorian with an overall grade of 96.9%.

Battalion 92 Recruit Lamontazia Blair earned the Physical Transformation Award for accomplishing the most physical transformation during her time at the academy. Recruit Blair earned this award for her “Relentless Effort” while undergoing daily physical fitness training and firefighting training activities.

Battalion 92 Recruit Damon Hodge Jr. earned The Leadership Award. This is awarded to the recruit who worked to guide, inspire, and direct the members of the battalion to common objectives and goals.

The recruits will immediately join their fellow firefighters and EMS personnel in fire companies across Metro Nashville Davidson County.

The NFD thanks WSMV 4 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer for serving as emcee for the graduation ceremony.